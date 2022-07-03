Foreign Embassies Warn About Buying Weed in Thailand

Several countries have warned their nations’ travellers about the possession or use of cannabis (weed) in Thailand which is still illegal in many parts of the world. Their warnings follow Thailand’s delisting of cannabis and hemp plants as a narcotic.

Thai embassies in places like Indonesia, South Korea and Japan have also advised Thais against carrying cannabis or related products into those countries. This is because they can face jail time, heavy fines or even the death penalty if caught.

While countries such as Singapore and China have warned their citizens abroad against cannabis use in any form.

Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which performs regular checks at various checkpoints, said that citizens and permanent residents who consume controlled drugs outside Singapore are also liable for the drug consumption offence.

The penalty for drug consumption includes up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Some countries have liberalized their drug laws due to strong lobbying and vested interests, according to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau. However, it rejected the view that marijuana is a “soft” drug with medical benefits.

Weed can be addictive and harmful

According to CNB, all types of weed can be addictive and harmful, citing international bodies like the International Narcotics Control Board and studies that highlight the negative effects of long-term cannabis use, such as an increased risk of psychosis.

Similarly, CNB said cannabis edibles are “irresponsibly marketed as harmless consumables” in Thailand and other countries.

Unsuspecting youth may consume these products, become intoxicated, and risk overdosing due to their innocuous appearance.

As a result of Thailand’s change in law, cannabis and hemp are no longer classified as narcotics on June 9. Thailand is the first country in Asia to remove the Cannabis plant from its narcotics control list.

Its legalization is primarily for health and medical reasons and to benefit the economy, not for recreational purposes.

As a result of the relaxation in the law, food vendors and operators have developed a variety of new products using marijuana.

Consumers who wish to experiment with edibles and those who do not like to smoke weed but are interested in its benefits can choose from noodles to pasta, brownies to cookies, and coffee to juices.

Too much weed can cause sickness

However, medical experts have expressed concerns over public health and safety following complaints about using weed in cooking.

Health chief Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingchoroenchai has warned that too much weed can cause sickness. He says edibles are not for everyone!

It is possible to feel nauseous, thirsty, and have a dry mouth after experiencing an overdose-like effect. Many people may feel dizzy, vomit, sweat, and be anxious and fearful, says the physician.

According to Dr. Suwannachai, cannabis affects everyone differently. In most cases, it takes between one and three hours for the effects to appear.

Meanwhile, the decriminalization of weed in Thailand has raised concerns about its recreational use among children.

In response to the country’s legalization of cannabis, the Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand issued an open letter calling for a ban on the use of cannabis and weed-based products among those under the age of 20.

Children’s use of cannabis can have a negative effect on their developing brains, according to the letter.

Cannabis legalization without any controls has been criticized by many, especially the lack of laws prohibiting underage use.

Currently, no laws regulate the proper use of weed in Thailand, though smoking pot in public can result in a three-month jail term and/or a 25,000 baht fine.