Bruce Willis Quits Acting After Being Diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis has announced he will step down from his acting career due to being diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects language and speech.

On social media, Willis’ family said the actor was having cognitive issues as a result of a recent diagnosis. Johns Hopkins Medicine says the disease is caused by damage to the left side of the brain which controls language.

Damage to the brain can be caused by a stroke, head trauma, a brain tumor, trauma, infection, or dementia. A person’s symptoms – which include difficulty with speech and comprehension – can develop suddenly after a stroke or head trauma, or gradually after a brain tumor or progressive disease.

Bruce Willis’s ex-wife Demi Moore said in a statement on Instagram that he has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. “To Bruce Willis’s amazing supporters, it’s with great sorrow that we share with you that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues,” Moore added.

Because of this, Bruce Willis will step down from the profession that has meant so much to him.”

The two broad categories of aphasia are fluent and nonfluent, and within these categories are subgroups based on the area damaged and the symptoms.

Type of Aphasia Willis has

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the most common type of non-fluent aphasia is Broca aphasia, which occurs when part of the frontal lobe, typically on the left, is damaged.

A person with Broca aphasia, also known as expressive aphasia, has speech issues in which they eliminate certain words from their language and speak in short sentences; they are generally able to understand some of what others are saying.

Since Broca’s aphasia results from damage to the front part of the brain, it can also affect movement, resulting in weakness or paralysis on the right side.

A person with Wernicke aphasia, which is the most common form of fluent aphasia, is affected by damage to the Wernicke area of their language-dominant brains.

According to Johns Hopkins, Wernicke, or receptive, aphasia is characterized by long and confusing sentences, which include both unnecessary and made-up words. Additionally, Wernicke aphasia patients tend to have difficulty understanding what others are saying.

Bruce Willis turns 67

Global aphasia, on the other hand, occurs when the language dominant side of the brain is severely damaged. Language comprehension and speech can be severely impacted by global aphasia.

The exact nature of Willis’ aphasia has not been reported, nor has it been determined whether he had a stroke that caused it. He turned 67 this year. Although aphasia can affect young children, it is generally diagnosed in middle age or later.

Approximately 1 million Americans have aphasia, according to the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders. The NIDCD reports that speech therapy can be combined with training to use communication aids that let a person communicate using pictures, gestures, and even electronic devices.