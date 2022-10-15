69-Year-Old Bruce Sutter, Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Dies

(CTN News) – The 1979 Cy Young Winner and Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter died. The deceased was 69 years old.

He died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. In Cartersville, Georgia, Bruce Sutter died.

“Our father wanted to be remembered as a great teammate, but he was so much more than that,” the family said. Additionally, he was a great husband for 50 years, a great father and grandfather, and a great friend.

The love and passion he has for the game of baseball can only be surpassed by the love and passion he has for his family.”

He is regarded as one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. Over the course of his career, the right-hander was a six-time All-Star and recorded 300 saves.

The news has deeply saddened MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

” Bruce Sutter was the first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without starting a game, and he was one of the key figures who foreshadowed how relievers would be used in the future,”

Manfred said. In the history of two of our most historic franchises, Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers.

Bruce Sutter made his professional debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. In 1979, the reliever won the Cy Young Award with 37 saves, a 2.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

His status as a St Louis Cardinal was an honor he treasured deeply, according to the Sutter family’s statement.

The Cardinals, his teammates, and most importantly the greatest fans in all of sports, we thank you for all of the love and support you have shown over the years.

It was with the Atlanta Braves in 1988 that he recorded his last save, No. 300. In 2006, Sutter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a statement, Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said that Bruce was a fan favorite during his time with the team and in the years to follow. “He revolutionized the role of late inning relievers in the game.”

A native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Bruce Sutter was born on January 23, 1953. According to a release from the Baseball Hall of Fame, he learned the split-finger fastball while recovering from right elbow surgery.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren.

“I feel as if a brother has passed away,” said Hall of Famer Jim Kaat. The relationship I had with Bruce was deeper than that of any other teammate.

We spent a great deal of time together, but when our careers ended, we parted ways. Nevertheless, we remained in contact and considered each other to be great friends.

SEE ALSO:

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid In ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dead At 72