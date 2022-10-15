Starbucks Will Close Its Monument Circle Location, According to a Spokesperson

(CTN News) – The downtown Starbucks located in the Circle Tower Building on Monument Circle will close on Oct. 28, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed on Friday. Safety concerns were cited as the reason.

A spokesperson said in an emailed statement, “We always look at the partner and customer experience in our stores to see if they’re thriving, employees feel supported, and we’re meeting customer needs.” With the many resources at their disposal, our local leaders are able to change store operations and make our communities better. But if it’s necessary, we’ll close a store.”

According to IMPD data online, which provides limited details, police have responded at least 11 times to the Starbucks address since the start of the year.

Their “priority is making sure their partners are safe at work,” the spokesperson said.

Circle Tower Building employees will be able to transfer.

On Friday afternoon, Newmark put up a for-lease sign outside Starbucks. IndyStar reached out to the company listed on the sign, but they didn’t respond right away.

A Starbucks in Chicago, the Sun-Times reported, was among the first to unionize, and there was the first unionized café in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Public Radio. Colorado Springs’ store closure was also cited as a safety issue.

According to Starbucks, this Indianapolis location hasn’t petitioned for unionization or been unionized. The staff at the store said they can’t discuss the closing with Indy Star.

Starbucks Workers United didn’t immediately respond to Indy Star’s request for comment.

The company issued a letter to employees earlier this year about safety and what it would do to solve the problem, including permanently closing stores.

“There’s a safety issue in our stores,” he said, “because people will use them as public restrooms, and we have to provide a safe environment for our employees and our customers.”

“We need to harden our stores and make sure our employees are safe,” Schultz said.

Schultz also talked about unions in that interview. According to him, businesses are perceived as the enemy, but he’s not anti-union.

Our people shouldn’t be led by a third party, he said. We’re fighting for the hearts and minds of our people, and we’re winning.”

