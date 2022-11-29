South Korean Woman Extradited to New Zealand Over 2 Dead Children Found in Suitcase

South Korea extradited a 42-year-old woman to New Zealand two months after she was arrested after the bodies of two long-dead children were discovered in abandoned suitcases.

The woman arrived at Auckland Airport on Tuesday, according to New Zealand police, after three officers were dispatched to South Korea to bring her back.

She will be held in jail overnight and will appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday to face two murder charges.

Many people in New Zealand were shocked when the children’s bodies were discovered in August after an Auckland family purchased abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

“The investigation team would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by agencies in both New Zealand and South Korea, which has allowed us to bring an alleged offender to court,” Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua said in a statement.

The unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday evening at the Incheon international airport near Seoul, according to South Korea’s Justice Ministry. The ministry also stated that it provided unspecified “important evidence” in the case to New Zealand.

“With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has received international attention, will be revealed through New Zealand’s fair and strict judicial process,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon issued an order for the woman’s extradition. The Seoul High Court had previously approved her extradition after she expressed her written consent to be returned to New Zealand.

In September, South Korean police arrested the woman in a southern port city based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional detention. The New Zealand Justice Ministry then formally requested her extradition from the South Korean Ministry.

According to New Zealand police, the suspect was wanted in South Korea on two murder charges.

According to New Zealand police, the children were between the ages of 5 and 10, had been dead for years, and the suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

According to South Korean police, the woman was born in Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she obtained citizenship. According to immigration records, she returned to South Korea in 2018.

According to South Korean police, she was suspected of being the mother of the two victims because her previous address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept. A coroner in New Zealand has issued a temporary order prohibiting the publication of the names of the two victims.

Source: AP