Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League LIVE Score & Updates

(CTN News) – Tottenham will take on Arsenal in their next Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night. Having just three games remaining in the season, this match is vital for both sides as they are still vying for the last UEFA Champions League spot. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on May 13.

Arsenal would seal the fourth spot in the Premier League if they won this crucial game. However, if Tottenham wins this game, they could reduce their arch-rival’s lead to just one point and still be in with a chance at securing the final UEFA Champions League spot. Here are the ways to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, as well as the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream details.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream details in India

Star Sports, which possesses the official broadcast rights in the country, is the best place to watch the Premier League clash live in India. Spurs and Arsenal fans can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores are available on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Sky Sports Premier League is available to fans in the UK who wish to watch the Premier League live. SkyGO app users can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream. Live coverage of the PL match is scheduled for Thursday, May 12, at 7:45 PM BST.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live in US?

Fans in the United States who want to watch the Premier League live can tune in to NBC Sports. FuboTV will broadcast the Tottenham vs Arsenal match live. The PL match will begin live at 2:45 PM ET on Thursday, May 12.