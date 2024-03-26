Connect with us

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns After A String Of Accidents
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns After A String Of Accidents

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns After A String Of Accidents

(CTN News) – In the face of recent safety crises within the US aerospace giant Boeing, including two crashes, the CEO Dave Calhoun decided Monday to step down from his position by the end of this year, according to the letter he authored to the company’s employees.

A number of Boeing planes in the past had malfunctioned repeatedly, leading to immense international pressure on the company. In both 2018 and 2019, two aircraft of the 737 Max type crashed, killing 364 people on board, as a result of the issues that were present at the time.

One of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max aircrafts, which was en route to Vancouver from Anchorage, was involved in an incident in the early days of this year when a door of the aircraft blew out. There has been an estimated $31 billion loss suffered by Boeing as a result of the malfunctioning of the aircraft, according to the company’s estimates.

In an interview with the business journal a few days ago, Boeing’s CEO said that “the eyes of the world are on us” as he mentioned that he was stepping down from the role.

We plan on fixing what isn’t working, and we are going to get our company back on track towards recovery and stability by fixing the things that aren’t working.”

According to Calhoun, Boeing’s CEO, the Alaska Airlines incident represented a “watershed moment for Boeing” in the company’s history.

On Monday, Former Congressman Dave Calhoun explained that he made the decision to step down entirely on his own.

There has been a lot of scrutiny placed on this CEO in recent months by many critics who were observing and observing the results of the company’s procedure, including safety and quality concerns that have been raised in regards to its operations.

