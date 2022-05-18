Australian Man, 22, Falls to his Death at Phuket Hotel

Today, Phuket Tourist Police told a press briefing that a 22-year-old Australian tourist fell to his death from his 11th-floor hotel room in the Patong district.

Police identified the 22-year-old man as Billy James Simmons.

The deceased’s body was found face-up on a footpath at the back of a hotel (name withheld by police) in Tambon Patong of Kathu district at about 10 pm by a security guard, told Phuket Tourist Police.

On the 11th floor, police examined his room, and they found no signs of struggle. During his stay, he was alone in the room.

Police said he was likely drinking and fell to his death as they found an open half-bottle of Thai whiskey on the table.

Australian with 11 friends

Wongthatsatham Santi, a hotel security guard, said he discovered the Australian tourist’s body on his way to the bathroom.

Simmons had stayed at the hotel since May 14 with a group of 11 friends who traveled to Phuket with him. The group was scheduled to return to Australia on May 28.

Australian consular officials have been notified. Police said that the young man’s father is flying to Phuket to take his body back to Australia.

The investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing, said Pol Lt Col Sarit Budnongsaeng, deputy investigation chief at Patong.

The man’s body was taken to Phuket’s Patong Hospital.

