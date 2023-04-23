BMW M2 Challenges XM Hybrid SUV For M Glory In 2023

(CTN News) – There are many differences between the BMW M2 and XM. These differences include distinct differences in the engine, power output, weight, and, of course, body type.

In spite of this, both of these cars have one thing in common: they are both BMW M cars.

There is no doubt that the BMW XM is the top-spec M car of today and is the successor to the legendary but ultimately unsuccessful M1.

It is expected that the XM will be at the pinnacle of M performance, but is that really the case, given the electrification involved?

With a very important trick up its sleeve, the M2 wants to prove it can beat the competition in a drag race. On the surface, however, what is the difference between the two cars?

The M2 has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, while the XM has a larger twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor, starting with the engine itself.

Compared to the M2, the XM has a much higher power output of 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton meters) than the M2, which has 454 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Newton meters).

In terms of the transmission, both cars have an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a torque converter, but there is also the option of a manual gearbox for the M2. The BMW XM also features an all-wheel drive system, which is not available in the M2, which is another huge plus for the XM.

Off the line, it is obvious that the BMW XM has the advantage due to its paws kicking hard. The M2, as mentioned, is significantly lighter than the M1, which should prove to be a significant factor well beyond the kickoff point.

Compared to the M2, the XM tips the scales at 5,975 pounds (2,710 kilograms), whereas the M2 weighs in at 3,803 pounds (1,725 kilograms).

It is, of course, accurate to say that the SUV’s weight can be attributed to its bigger body, AWD system, as well as the electric motor and batteries that are part of the hybrid system.

Is there a chance for the poorer M2 to hold its own against the potent yet massive XM when all these things are taken into consideration?

Here is a video that tells the whole story, including rolling starts and comparisons between the brake test and the drag race above.

The only thing that can be said at this point is that if it had been the BMW XM Label Red at the start to begin with, the results would have been very different.

