The Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G Is Available For Pre-Order Until April 27

At an event earlier this month, TECNO announced the PHANTOM V Fold 5G, the company's first-ever foldable smartphone, which will be available in India for Rs. 88,888 and will be displayed at MWC later this year.

We are pleased to inform you that the company has started taking pre-bookings as promised yesterday, 22nd April. According to the company, all of the products were sold out on the first day as a result of overwhelming popularity.

It was announced by TECNO that it is ramping up the production at the Noida factory in order to ensure that consumers from all over India can get hold of this phone as soon as possible.

To ensure that consumers get the best quality product, the company’s R&D engineers have put in place a very stringent quality control system in order to make sure that consumers get the best product on the market.

In the coming days, Amazon.in will be allowing its customers to Tecno pre-book the phone every day at 10AM, until April 27th, before the phone is made available for sale on April 28th.

Offers on pre-bookings at retail stores

No Cost EMI of INR3704 per month for 24 months starting at INR3704

For a limited time, you can receive a free gift worth INR 5000

You will be able to replace your screen for free once every 6 months, and we will pick and drop for free

Extended Warranty for 1 year

HDB Financial Services is offering a cash back offer of INR5,000 for their customers

On Amazon, there are a number of offers for pre-booking

With EMIs starting from INR 3704 per month, you can get Tecno 24 months of no cost credit

A bonus of INR 8000 is added to every exchange of a smartphone with Phantom V Fold

Extended Warranty for 1 year

What’s special about the TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G?

We would like to remind you that the phone comes with a 7.85 inch 2K+ LTPO display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 45W charger, and it has been powered by the MediaTek 9000+ 5G processor.

It is also equipped with a specially designed Tecno HiOS 10 based on Android 13 in order to provide a user-friendly user interface that can also be adapted to work on large displays.

