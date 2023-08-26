US May Follow Canada’s Lead on Alcohol Abuse Recommending Only 2 Beers Per Week

George Koob, director of the US National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), stated on Thursday that the US may follow Canada’s lead on alcohol guidelines. According to reports, the government may order Americans to drink no more than two beers every week.

Currently, American rules prescribe that men have no more than two drinks per day, while women should have no more than one. The American suggestions are due for revision in 2025.

The Canadian government recommends no more than two drinks each week.

Koob, who enjoys a couple of glasses of “buttery Californian Chardonnay” a week, said he was following the Canadian “big experiment” with interest. “If there are health benefits, I believe people will begin to reconsider where we are,” Koob said.

Koob stated that drinking alcohol has “no benefits” to physical health and that he is “pretty sure” that American alcohol consumption recommendations are “not going to go up.”

“So, if [alcohol consumption guidelines] were to go in any direction, it would be towards Canada,” Koob explained.

“We believe that most of the benefits people attribute to alcohol have more to do with what they eat than what they drink,” Koob noted.

“So it really has to do with the Mediterranean diet, socioeconomic status, being able to afford that kind of diet, making your own fresh food, and so on.” With this in mind, the majority of the health benefits vanish.”

Koob did acknowledge that alcohol has social benefits, referring to it as a “social lubricant.”

According to Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, “rich men north of Richmond are once again recommending what hard-working Americans should and shouldn’t do.”

“Biden’s beer czar has no business advising’guidance’ on alcohol consumption,” stated Nehls. “This is the Democratic Party. They aim to have complete control over your life.”

“Two beers every week?” “What a joke,” he went on. “Let’s not forget that JFK snagged 1,200 Cuban cigars just hours before banning all Cuban products from the United States.”

Amanda Berger, vice president of science and health at the Distilled Spirits Council, slammed Koob’s remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Dr. Koob’s comments calling for drastic changes to federal alcohol recommendations before the review of alcohol research has even begun undermines the scientific rigour and objectivity of the entire Dietary Guidelines process,” Berger told Fox News.

“For more than 30 years, the federal alcohol consumption guidance has been no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men for those who choose to drink,” she stated.

“It is extremely alarming and inappropriate for a federal official to predetermine the outcome of the Dietary Guidelines and suggest changing decades of precedent without the benefit of scientific review to support such a sweeping move.”

The NIAAA now defines heavy drinking for men as more than four drinks per day or 14 drinks per week. Heavy drinking is defined as more than three drinks on any given day or seven drinks per week for women.

The prospective new alcohol consumption rules follow efforts by the Biden administration that critics say impose onerous regulations on the lives of ordinary Americans, such as measures to ban the use of gas stoves.

The Biden administration discreetly updated its data analysis of the gas cooker regulations it proposed earlier this year, revealing that they would result in fewer consumer savings than previously anticipated.

The Department of Energy (DOE) issued a notification of data availability this week as part of its continuing gas cooker rulemaking, revealing that Americans will save 30% less than the regulations promised in February. According to the agency’s new research, consumers will save only 9 cents per month under the gas cooker regulations.

“The newly released DOE analysis revises downward the potential energy savings from its original cooking product rulemaking proposal, showing that the savings are even less than DOE originally projected and are almost negligible,” a leading industry group, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

“The changes in energy savings projected by DOE result primarily from DOE recognising that currently available cooking products are more efficient than its earlier analysis assumed,” the statement continued.

AHAM also stated that, while the DOE lowered its estimated savings from rulemaking, the agency remains committed to its proposed standards, which could be finalised in the coming months.

The group also urged the DOE to “reconsider the extremely stringent levels” it had set, so that producers could continue to provide quality products to consumers.