Bangkok-Vientiane Inaugural Train Service Launches July 19

(CTN News) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Sunday that the maiden train service between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station and Vientiane (Khamsavath) would begin on July 19.

The inaugural train to the Lao capital will depart Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station at 8:30 p.m. on July 19. Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachote will preside over the launch and accompany the passengers.

Bangkok’s Train Route Details

Train No. 133 will cover the distance in approximately 11 hours. The travel will include customs processing at Nong Khai Station, as well as the destination.

The service path for the Bangkok-Vientiane train will follow the Northeastern Railway line, which branches off the Northern Railway line at Ban Phachi Junction Station.

According to the SRT, the train will travel through Saraburi province, Chira Road Junction Station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Khon Kaen province, Udon Thani province, and Nong Khai province before crossing the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Thanalaeng Station and ending in Vientiane Station.

Ekkarach Sriarayanpong, chief of the SRT Governor’s Office, stated that the railway authority had met with the Lao National Railway to prepare for the start of train operations. The debate highlighted four major topics:

● Train service connecting Krung Thep Aphiwat, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, and Vientiane (Khamsavath) will begin with a trial run on July 13-14.

● Plans to develop the tourism market

● Strategies for advertising and public relations.

● Improving freight transportation capacities between Thailand, Laos, and China.

The SRT also worked with the Lao National Railway to perform trials and tests of train service between Udon Thani Station, Nong Khai Station, Thanalaeng Station, and Vientiane Station, which were completed successfully on May 21 with no operational concerns.

The launch of train service between Bangkok and Vientiane marks a big step forward in bilateral relations. Currently, rail services only reach Thanalaeng Station.

Full service to Vientiane is expected to generate significant economic, trade, and tourism benefits.

Passengers traveling by air can now transfer to Udon Thani Airport and continue their journey to Vientiane without needing to change modes of transportation, boosting both countries’ logistical systems.

The effort is consistent with the Thai government’s “Ignite Thailand” agenda, which seeks to promote Thailand as a regional tourism and logistical hub.

