Chinese Cemetery in Thailand Hosts Film Screenings for the Dead in Unique Ceremony

(CTN News) – A Chinese cemetery in Thailand organized unique film presentations for the deceased. Yes, you read it correctly. The cemetery, located in northern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province, features 2,800 burials.

The team meticulously set up rows of empty chairs for the film screening for the deceased. According to sources, this extraordinary event occurred between June 2 and June 6, allowing the departed to enjoy the flicks in an unexpected way.

The film screenings were held to honor the souls of Chinese immigrants who established in Thailand and whose descendants are mostly buried there. Only four staff members monitored the outdoor film screenings, which lasted every day from 7 p.m. to midnight.

According to the news agency, the staff prepared a feast for the ghosts and burnt paper offerings included food, model houses, vehicles, clothing, and daily essentials. The Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation organized the screening event to honor the spirits and provide them with some brief enjoyment.

According to Somchai, the event organizer, it is usual in many Chinese communities in Thailand to show movies for the deceased before or after the Dragon Boat Festival or the Ching Ming Festival.

The event’s contractor, Yanawut Chakrawattisawang, said that he was first frightened to show movies in a cemetery. Nonetheless, he described the encounter as unusual and wonderful.

It is believed that unfulfilled wishes are the reason ghosts continue to remain in the human realm. These rites pacify these spirits and instill in them a sense of remembering and reverence, all of which reduces their “interference” with the living.

Source: South China Morning Post