News

Chinese Cemetery in Thailand Hosts Film Screenings for the Dead in Unique Ceremony

Arsi Mughal
Arsi Mughal
2 Min Read
Chinese Cemetery in Thailand Hosts Film Screenings for the Dead in Unique Ceremony
Chinese Cemetery in Thailand Hosts Film Screenings for the Dead in Unique Ceremony

(CTN News) – A Chinese cemetery in Thailand organized unique film presentations for the deceased. Yes, you read it correctly. The cemetery, located in northern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province, features 2,800 burials.

The team meticulously set up rows of empty chairs for the film screening for the deceased. According to sources, this extraordinary event occurred between June 2 and June 6, allowing the departed to enjoy the flicks in an unexpected way.

The film screenings were held to honor the souls of Chinese immigrants who established in Thailand and whose descendants are mostly buried there. Only four staff members monitored the outdoor film screenings, which lasted every day from 7 p.m. to midnight.

According to the news agency, the staff prepared a feast for the ghosts and burnt paper offerings included food, model houses, vehicles, clothing, and daily essentials. The Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation organized the screening event to honor the spirits and provide them with some brief enjoyment.

According to Somchai, the event organizer, it is usual in many Chinese communities in Thailand to show movies for the deceased before or after the Dragon Boat Festival or the Ching Ming Festival.

The event’s contractor, Yanawut Chakrawattisawang, said that he was first frightened to show movies in a cemetery. Nonetheless, he described the encounter as unusual and wonderful.

It is believed that unfulfilled wishes are the reason ghosts continue to remain in the human realm. These rites pacify these spirits and instill in them a sense of remembering and reverence, all of which reduces their “interference” with the living.

Source: South China Morning Post

You Might Also Like

First Flu Patient Admitted To Gundersen Health System, Reports Say.

Philippines’ 50 Richest 2023 List: Economy Sustains 6.4% Growth Amidst Inflation And Market Resilience

Meth Factories in the Golden Triangle Produce 280 Million Pills Daily

Thai Government Vows to take Care of Rohingya Muslims

U.S. Blinken Discusses Pakistan’s Vital Economic And Afghanistan Matters With FM Bilawal

Share This Article
By Arsi Mughal
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.
Previous Article Lewis Hamilton British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton edges Max Verstappen in a thrilling finish.

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation