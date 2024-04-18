Alaska Airlines Flights Are Grounded Nationwide By The FAA

(CTN News) – Earlier this morning, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights, shutting down departures nationwide for the company as well as Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, based out of Seattle.

HuffPost reported that Alaska Airlines said the problem was caused by a computer software upgrade that had been carried out of an in-flight computer network.

However, it is important to note that, although a solution to the problem had been found by 8:30 a.m. (local time), the airline’s spokesperson has stated that as a consequence, flights will continue to be delayed for the rest of the day since the problem was not solved until late in the morning.

In an email statement delivered to Bloomberg News via a company spokesperson, Alaska Airlines contacted the company to say that “We encountered a problem while upgrading the system that calculates our weight and balance during our upgrade this morning.”.

As a precaution, the crew requested that all Alaska Airlines and Horizon flights be grounded for the duration of the flight. In the early morning hours of 7:30am PT, the ground stop was initiated shortly after 7:30am PT at approximately 7:30am PT.

According to Alaska Airlines, “The issue has been mitigated, and as a result, the ground stop has been lifted for Alaska and Horizon flights at 8:30am Pacific Time on Sunday.”

To ensure travelers are on the right track before they arrive at the airport, the Alaska Airlines encourages them to check the status of their flights either online or through the airline’s app before they set off for the airport.

SEE ALSO:

Mike Johnson Won’t Resign As Republican Anger Over Foreign Aid Grows