US Returns 500 Year-Old Gold Crown of a Buddha Statue

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture recently announced that the United States recently recovered an ancient Lanna gold crown with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

The gold crown forms part of a 500-year-old Buddha statue.



The Buddha statue crown was made of 95% pure gold made in the Lanna art form of northern Thailand, a popular religious offering during that period.

The gold crown weighs approximately 42.6 grams.

Currently, the antique gold crown is being kept at the National Museum in Bangkok by the Fine Arts Department for further study before being displayed later, said the Ministry.

A Culture Ministry official said that the US Homeland Security Department has investigated bronze sculptures suspected to originate from the Prakon Chai archaeological site in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Buri Ram, which are currently on display at the Denver Art Museum, with a possibility that the sculptures may be returned to Thailand.

Prior to the antique sculptures being returned to Thailand, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said that the US Department of Homeland Security should settle all legal matters.

Minister Itthiphol hailed the achievements of a committee set up about five years ago to track smuggled artifacts and return them, along with the American government’s cooperation in returning items such as the two Khmer lintels from the Asian Art Museum in the US last year to Thailand.

Two Khmer lintels that were returned from the US will be displayed at the historical park information centers of Prasat Sadok Kok Thom and Phnom Rung in Buri Ram.

The National Museum is currently exhibiting up to 164 pieces of ancient pottery.