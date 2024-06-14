Top Destinations for Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Thailand

(CTN News) – Muslims worldwide, including Thailand, celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” as a significant holy day. Thailand is famous for its beautiful beaches, spectacular temples, and delicious cuisine.

But did you know it’s also an excellent place for Muslim travelers to celebrate Eid al-Adha? Thailand is a popular holiday destination due to its large Muslim population and growing halal-friendly food options.

Eid al-Adha 2024 date in Thailand.

The Eid ul Adha 2024 date in Thailand begins on June 16 and ends on June 18, 2024. Eid ul Adha, also known as Eid ul Azha, is the Festival of Sacrifice in Islam and among Muslims around the world. The date in Thailand is observed every year in the month of Zul Hijjah or Dhul Hijjah, with the Islamic date of 10. Eid ul Azha, commonly known as Bakra Eid, is another Arabic name for Eid Al Adha.

Here are some of the top destinations you should consider:

1. Bangkok.

Everyone who visits Thailand should go to Bangkok. Because of the large Muslim community in the area, there are numerous mosques and halal restaurants to visit. Eid al-Adha can be observed at either the Central Mosque or Masjid Jamek. One of Thailand’s largest mosques is in the heart of Bangkok’s Muslim neighborhood. The mosque is a major tourist and local attraction known for its spectacular architecture.

2. Phuket.

Phuket is a lovely island in southern Thailand known for its beautiful beaches, clear oceans, and vibrant nightlife. Despite not being a predominantly Muslim island, Phuket has several mosques, including the largest, Masjid Nurul Islam. There are many halal eateries and markets in Phuket.

3. Patanni

Pattani, in southern Thailand, is home to a substantial Muslim population. The area is well-known for its beautiful beaches and rich cultural past, making it a popular Muslim tourism destination. The Pattani Central Mosque, one of the province’s oldest and most prominent mosques, is open for Eid al-Adha celebrations. It is Thailand’s most beautiful and largest mosque. This mosque took nearly nine years to build, starting in 1954. Alternatively, you can visit the neighboring markets with some delicious halal food.

4) Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai, a city in northern Thailand, is world-renowned for its stunning temples and cultural treasures. Due to its rising Muslim community, Chiang Mai has multiple mosques and halal restaurants. The Eid al-Adha ceremonies will occur at the Ban Haw Mosque, one of the city’s biggest mosques.

5. Yala

Yala, a southern Thai province, has a large Muslim population. The province is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural legacy. Mosques to visit include the Yala Central Mosque, which was completed in 1984 and was fashioned in a Western architectural style with a square roof and a central dome. Yala is also home to several halal restaurants and markets.

6) Koh Samui

Eid al-Adha can be celebrated uniquely in Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most well-known islands. The Koh Samui Central Mosque stands out among the island’s mosques, even though Muslims do not constitute most of the population. This mosque, also known as Masjid Nuruliahsan, is the nearest to the popular Chaweng beach. Whether you are Muslim or not, the mosque’s magnificent façade is worth seeing, especially at dusk when the golden light of sunset hits its golden dome. More restaurants nearby serve halal meals throughout the day.

Thailand is a hospitable country that provides Muslim-friendly vacation options throughout the Eid al-Adha holiday season. Whether you want to see breathtaking natural landscapes, attend fascinating cultural activities, or eat great halal food, Thailand has something for everyone. Consider visiting these venues to truly enjoy your Eid al-Adha holiday while learning more about Thai Muslims’ distinct culture and traditions.