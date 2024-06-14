Connect with us

News

Top Destinations for Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Thailand
Advertisement

News Business News Asia

High Speed Train Between Thailand and China Gets One Step Closer

News

Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Pill Restrictions

News Regional News

Overtourism in Thailand Causing a Rise in Street Beggars

News

The IMF Expresses Satisfaction With The Budget For 2024-25

News

Florida Prepares For More Heavy Rainfall After a Flash Flood Emergency

News

Chinese Electric Vehicle May Face Higher EU Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns

News

NATO's Chief Says Nuclear Arsenal Is Being Adapted To Security Threats

News

CEO Says Bosch Is Considering Listing Subsidiaries To Aid Acquisitions

News

Inflation Slows, Wall Street Rallies With Bitcoins, Gold, And Nearly Everything Else

News

Thailand to Reclassify Cannabis as Narcotic in 2024 Under New Draft Regulation

News

Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak Market Kills Hundreds of Animals

News

China’s 6th Generation and Upcoming Combat Aircraft

News

OPEC's Key Policy Meeting Prompted An Increase In Oil Production

News Learning Regional News

Thailand's New 5 Year Digital Nomad Visa a Game Changer for Remote Workers

News

Donald Trump Will Have a Probation Interview While His Lawyers Appeal The Hush Money Verdict.

News

Inflation Data And The Fed Meeting Dominate Economic News This Week

News

Fed Meeting And Inflation Reading: What To Know This Week

News

President Biden Visits a Military Cemetery That Trump Describes As Full Of Losers

News

VIDEO!! Air Canada Flight to Paris Catches Fire After Takeoff: All Passengers and Crew Safe

News

Top Destinations for Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Thailand

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Top Destinations for Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Thailand

(CTN News) – Muslims worldwide, including Thailand, celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” as a significant holy day. Thailand is famous for its beautiful beaches, spectacular temples, and delicious cuisine.

But did you know it’s also an excellent place for Muslim travelers to celebrate Eid al-Adha? Thailand is a popular holiday destination due to its large Muslim population and growing halal-friendly food options.

Eid al-Adha 2024 date in Thailand.

The Eid ul Adha 2024 date in Thailand begins on June 16 and ends on June 18, 2024. Eid ul Adha, also known as Eid ul Azha, is the Festival of Sacrifice in Islam and among Muslims around the world. The date in Thailand is observed every year in the month of Zul Hijjah or Dhul Hijjah, with the Islamic date of 10. Eid ul Azha, commonly known as Bakra Eid, is another Arabic name for Eid Al Adha.

Here are some of the top destinations you should consider:

1. Bangkok.

Everyone who visits Thailand should go to Bangkok. Because of the large Muslim community in the area, there are numerous mosques and halal restaurants to visit. Eid al-Adha can be observed at either the Central Mosque or Masjid Jamek. One of Thailand’s largest mosques is in the heart of Bangkok’s Muslim neighborhood. The mosque is a major tourist and local attraction known for its spectacular architecture.

2. Phuket.

Phuket is a lovely island in southern Thailand known for its beautiful beaches, clear oceans, and vibrant nightlife. Despite not being a predominantly Muslim island, Phuket has several mosques, including the largest, Masjid Nurul Islam. There are many halal eateries and markets in Phuket.

3. Patanni

Pattani, in southern Thailand, is home to a substantial Muslim population. The area is well-known for its beautiful beaches and rich cultural past, making it a popular Muslim tourism destination. The Pattani Central Mosque, one of the province’s oldest and most prominent mosques, is open for Eid al-Adha celebrations. It is Thailand’s most beautiful and largest mosque. This mosque took nearly nine years to build, starting in 1954. Alternatively, you can visit the neighboring markets with some delicious halal food.

4) Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai, a city in northern Thailand, is world-renowned for its stunning temples and cultural treasures. Due to its rising Muslim community, Chiang Mai has multiple mosques and halal restaurants. The Eid al-Adha ceremonies will occur at the Ban Haw Mosque, one of the city’s biggest mosques.

5. Yala

Yala, a southern Thai province, has a large Muslim population. The province is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural legacy. Mosques to visit include the Yala Central Mosque, which was completed in 1984 and was fashioned in a Western architectural style with a square roof and a central dome. Yala is also home to several halal restaurants and markets.

6) Koh Samui

Eid al-Adha can be celebrated uniquely in Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s most well-known islands. The Koh Samui Central Mosque stands out among the island’s mosques, even though Muslims do not constitute most of the population. This mosque, also known as Masjid Nuruliahsan, is the nearest to the popular Chaweng beach. Whether you are Muslim or not, the mosque’s magnificent façade is worth seeing, especially at dusk when the golden light of sunset hits its golden dome. More restaurants nearby serve halal meals throughout the day.

Thailand is a hospitable country that provides Muslim-friendly vacation options throughout the Eid al-Adha holiday season. Whether you want to see breathtaking natural landscapes, attend fascinating cultural activities, or eat great halal food, Thailand has something for everyone. Consider visiting these venues to truly enjoy your Eid al-Adha holiday while learning more about Thai Muslims’ distinct culture and traditions.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies