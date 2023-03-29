Connect with us

News

Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Has Been Reinstated By a Maryland Court
Advertisement

News

Will Thailand's Upcoming Elections See a Political Shift?

News Asia News

North Korea Fired Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles To Protest Allied Drills

News

10 Big Income Tax Rule Changes from 1 April 2023 for Taxpayers

News

Thailand Government Orders State Agencies to Prepare Grand Events for Songkran Festival

News

India Prepares to Develop any Kind Of Vaccine Within 100 Day

News

How to Register for 2023 Pre-Election in Thailand: Online Application Guide

News

Arab Countries and Islamic Organizations Condemn Quran Burning in Denmark, Netherlands

News

Deadly Fungus Candida Auris Spreading Rapidly in US, CDC Warns"

News

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Assault Weapons Ban After Nashville School Shooting

News

Nashville Private School Shooting Kills 3 Children And 3 Adults

News

Delta Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door And Triggers Emergency Slide

News

Pfizer Signs an Agreement with China to Improve the Country’s Health Coverage

News

China's Economic Rebound After Pandemic and Real Estate Meltdown Weaker Than Expected

News

Thai Man Sets Record as Fastest Joint-Roller at Phuket Cannabis Cup

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Chiang Rai, Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand Increases Border Security as Drug Labs in Myanmar Ramp Up Production

News

Business Operators in Thailand are Optimistic About Economic Growth Prospects in 2023

News

High levels of PM2.5 Dust Threaten Health in Northern and Northeastern Thailand

News

Storm Kills 26 In Mississippi Tornado: Biden Declares Emergency

News

Adnan Syed’s Murder Conviction Has Been Reinstated By a Maryland Court

Published

34 mins ago

on

Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction Has Been Reinstated By a Maryland Court

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that Adnan Syed’s murder conviction, which gained international attention in 2014 thanks to the hit podcast “Serial,” has taken another turn.

A Maryland court has reinstated Abdul Syed’s conviction after it was previously overturned in September 2022 and he was released from prison as a result.

It was ruled by the Maryland Appellate Court on Tuesday that a lower court had violated Young Lee’s right to be informed of a hearing on the state’s motion to vacate Adnan Syed conviction, which was being heard by the Appellate Court, as the brother of the late Hae Min Lee, who Syed was found guilty of killing in 2000.

By a 2-1 vote, the Maryland court ruled that Adnan Syed motion to vacate his murder conviction will be reheard.

The New York Times verdict stated that the court had the power and obligation to remedy those violations of the law, as long as the process does not violate Mr. Adnan Syed right to be free from double jeopardy.

The circuit court’s order vacating Mr. Syed’s convictions is therefore vacated, which results in the reinstatement of his original convictions and sentence.

On remand, the motion to vacate is remanded for a new, transparent, and legally compliant hearing, where Mr. Lee has been notified of the hearing in sufficient time for him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate has been presented, and the court has explained its reasoning for vacating.

In September 2022, after a Baltimore court found that prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that would have been useful to Syed in his trial, he was released from prison from serving a life sentence.

In spite of the fact that he was convicted in 1999 for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his former classmate and girlfriend, Syed maintained his innocence.

Lee’s body was discovered in a Baltimore park two years later.As a result of the popular NPR podcast Serial and the HBO docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, a lot of attention was drawn to Adnan Syed case and doubt cast on his conviction.

SEE ALSO:

5 Injured, 3 Dead in Multiple Shootings in Central Thailand

North Korea Fired Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles To Protest Allied Drills

10 Big Income Tax Rule Changes from 1 April 2023 for Taxpayers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins