A Statue Of a Sikh Soldier has been Unveiled in Leicester
A Statue Of a Sikh Soldier has been Unveiled in Leicester

Published

10 seconds ago

on

A Statue Of a Sikh Soldier has been Unveiled in Leicester

(CTN News) – On Sunday, in the city of Leicester in the United Kingdom, a monument honouring Sikh service members who fought for the United Kingdom in various battles across the globe was revealed to the public.

According to reports from the BBC, the bronze statue on a granite pedestal was unveiled for public viewing in Victoria Park on Sunday.

According to the Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee, it will act as a supplement to the other war monuments that are currently located there.

According to the research, more than twenty percent of the British Indian Army was comprised of Sikhs when World War I broke out.

The artist Taranjit Singh was responsible for the monument’s creation, and it was financed via a combination of municipal financing and contributions from Sikh congregations.

According to the report, the chairman of the committee, Ajmer Singh Basra, stated, “We are so proud to be unveiling this memorial to honour the sacrifice of all those brave men who travelled thousands of miles to fight for a country that wasn’t their own.

“We are so proud to be unveiling this memorial to honour the sacrifice of all those brave men,”

According to the story, he hoped the monument would be a point of reference for Sikhs who have made Leicester their home.

Piara Singh Clair, who works for the Leicester City Council, stated: “Over the course of many decades, members of the Sikh community have made major contributions to the development of our city.

“I am overjoyed to learn that the concept of a Sikh memorial statue, which was first conceived by the late councillor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE, will soon be presented in Victoria Park.

“It will serve as an appropriate monument among the others located in the park.”

On Sunday, the unveiling took place in De Montfort Hall, which was attended by many people, including representatives from many branches of the military services.

