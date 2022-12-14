Connect with us

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products
US Prosecutors Criminally Charge Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

Thailand's National Police Chief Takes Over Triad Kingpin Case

US Announces Sanctions Against Son Of Zimbabwean President Ahead Of Africa Summit

Pfizer Expects $10 bln-$15 bln in Potential Revenue from mRNA Vaccines by 2030

Liberals in Thailand Against Children Learning Conservative Values

Russian Tourist Flock to Phuket Thailand Despite War in Ukraine

China's Reopening May Be Good for Thailand But Bad for Its Economy

Pit Bull Attacks 3, Including Grandmother During Family Dinner

Bangkok Cracks Down on Cannabis Vendors, 6 Arrested

3 Dead, Several Missing After Deadly Blast in Jersey

Boutique Hotels in Phuket Struggling Despite the Rise in Tourists

25 Tonnes of illegally Processed Meat Destroyed in Chon Buri Province

Thailand Celebrates 10 Million Tourist Arrivals for 2022

Thailand Seizes US$87 Million in Assets from Alleged Triad Boss

Canada to Extradited Former Soldier to Face Murder Charges in Thailand

UK Media Declares War on Harry and Meghan

Interpol Police Hunt for 2 Polish Men after Woman Tortured in Thailand

Cannabis Sales in U.S. have Declined Since the Pandemic Surge

Stocks, Dollar Gain as inflation data Sends Mixed Signals

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products

4 mins ago

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Flavored Tobacco Products

(CTN News) – The tobacco industry attempted to have a California prohibition on flavored tobacco products blocked by the Supreme Court on Monday, but they were unsuccessful.

Most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, will no longer be sold thanks to the prohibition, or Proposition 31, which voters resoundingly passed in November.

R.J. Reynolds, a division of British American Tobacco, and other significant tobacco corporations filed the emergency petition to suspend or postpone the bill, which is scheduled to go into force the following week.

The legislation was first enacted two years ago, but tobacco firms were able to bankroll a successful campaign to prevent its implementation and place the matter on this year’s statewide election.

However, the justices maintained the prohibition without justification or any visible opposition.

The Tobacco Control Act of 2009, a federal statute that forbids states from restricting the sale of tobacco products, was used as a defense by R.J. Reynolds, the company that manufactures and distributes Newport menthol cigarettes.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys said in their request for an injunction that “they may increase the minimum buying age, limit sales to certain times and places, and impose licensing regimes.”

They cannot entirely ban the sale of such goods because they do not adhere to the state’s or locality’s approved tobacco product requirements.

The plaintiffs claimed that the bill would result in “significant financial damages” for the cigarette industry. In California, a third of the market is made up of menthol cigarettes, they said in court.

An inquiry for comment made on Monday did not get a prompt response from R.J. Reynolds.

Such restrictions on flavored tobacco products and menthol cigarettes have already been implemented in certain Californian towns, such as Los Angeles and San Diego.

California will pass a statewide ban after Massachusetts, making it the second state in the US to do so once it goes into effect.

