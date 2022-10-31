Khaosan Road Surges Security for Halloween Party After Seoul Stampede

(CTN News) – In anticipation of tonight’s Halloween festivities, Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, a popular tourist destination, has reinforced security measures after more than 150 people died at a similar event in South Korea on Saturday.

According to Sanga Ruangwattanakul, head of the Khaosan Road Business Association, some 20,000 people are anticipated to party on the road tonight.

According to him, neighbourhood businesses would work with police, Bangkok authorities, and volunteers to guarantee safety in the busy area.

Sanga clarified that there would be ambulances on duty to handle any issues and said that Khaosan has successfully handled considerably bigger crowds in the past.

Khas san Road has more than 50,000 people during the Songkran celebration, so there is no need to worry about the safety of the 20,000 guests.

He also mentioned the installation of safety-awareness noticeboards along the route in Chinese, Thai, and English.

Sanga further emphasized that Khaosan Road’s layout differs from Itaewon, an area in South Korea where a catastrophic stampede occurred on Saturday night.

Khaosan Road is level and more than 14 metres wide, in contrast to Itaewon District’s rough terrain and 6-meter-wide road.

He urged guests to dress up for Halloween and join the global celebration, saying they could feel secure on Khao san Road.

As of Sunday night, 153 people have died due to Seoul’s Halloween stampede, with two-thirds of the casualties being women and 80% being in their 20s or 30s.

According to a report made on Sunday by the Royal Thai Embassy in South Korea, one of the casualties was a Thai lady.

Related CTN News:

Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai launches the newest water attraction.

Love and Relationship Horoscope Today, October 31, 2022: Money Astrological Predictions