Connect with us

News

A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan, India
Advertisement

Sports News News Asia

India Tour Of West Indies 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads And Match Time Table

News Asia News

The Rise Of India's Outbound Tourism: Exploring New Horizons

Business News

Trade Setup For Tuesday [June 13]: Top 15 Things To Know Before The Opening Bell

News

People's Bank of China Cuts Key Policy Rate to Tackle Economic Slowdown for the first time since August

Sports News

2023 U.S. Open: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Streaming Schedule & Tee Times

News

The Significance Of Juneteenth: Commemorating Freedom And Equality

News

Body Recovered from Philadelphia I-95 Highway Collapse After Fiery Truck Crash

News

Resumption of Federal Student Loan Payments Announced for October 2023

News

Reddit blackout: Why are Thousands of Subreddits Going Dark?

News

Dengue Fever Outbreak in Thailand Reaches 3-Year High: Nearly 20,000 Affected, 15 Deaths

News Politics

Thailand’s Prime Ministerial Favorite "Pita" Faces Disqualification

News News Asia

Philippines Waging a 24/7 War Against Online Child Sexual Abuse

News Northern Thailand

Inside Thailand's Elephant Sanctuaries: A Guide to Responsible Tourism

News World News

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Arrested

News

Philadelphia Highway Collapses During Rush Hour

News

Rare Chinese Buddha Statue from the 12th-13th Century Expected to Fetch €1 Million at Paris Auction

News

Thailand’s Cannabis Lovers Face Comedown Amid Legalisation U-turn

News Crime Regional News

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia

News

Thailand's Next Prime Minister Pledges Same-Sex Marriage Legislation within 100 Days

News

A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan, India

Published

19 seconds ago

on

A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shook Pakistan, India

(CTN News) – A recent earthquake in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, again highlighted the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity. The tremors in Eastern Kashmir shook the city and its surroundings, causing panic among residents.

Although no casualties have been reported, the incident has reignited concerns about Pakistan’s infrastructure safety.

This article explores the seismic risks faced by the country and emphasizes the need for robust measures to mitigate potential catastrophes.

The Recent Earthquake and its Impact:

The earthquake, which occurred at 1:04 pm local time, startled the residents of Islamabad and led to a swift evacuation of office buildings.

Journalist Sarah Batool Haider described the experience as horrifying, particularly because this was the second earthquake to hit the capital quickly.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter in Eastern Kashmir at coordinates 75.97 E longitude and 33.32 N latitude.

The tremors were also felt in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and parts of India, including New Delhi.

Seismic Concerns and Infrastructure Safety:

In light of recent earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Pakistan, questions have arisen regarding the safety of infrastructure in the region.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad revealed that the earthquake’s epicenter was located on the Tajikistan border, 223 kilometers underground.

The tremors were felt in various areas of the Upper Neelum Valley. It is imperative to assess whether the existing infrastructure in Pakistan is adequately prepared to withstand seismic events of similar magnitude or even low-intensity earthquakes.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs