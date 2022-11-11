Taxi Drivers in Bangkok Get First Fare Hike in 8 Years

Thailand’s Transport Ministry and taxi cab drivers have agreed on fare hikes for Bangkok and its surrounding areas. The new fares will cost passengers about 7% more per ride.

It will be the first fare increase in eight years, and the transport minister is expected to approve it before the end of the month.

Mr. Wirat Pimpanit, a minister’s adviser said that taxi cab drivers’ representatives had agreed to the new fare schedule proposed by the Thailand Development and Research Institute following a study.

Ordinary taxis would continue to pay 35 baht, but large cabs would pay 40 baht for the first kilometre.

Fares for all taxis would rise from 5.50 baht per kilometre to 6.50 baht for the next 1-10 kilometres.

The next 10-20km would be 7 baht/km; 20-40km would be 8 baht; 40-60km would be 8.50 baht; 60-80km would be 9 baht, and distances beyond 80km would be 10.50 baht per kilometre.

The taxi meter charge for traffic jams would increase from two to three baht per minute.

On average, the changes would cost passengers 7.34% more. The most recent increase occurred eight years ago.

Mr. Wirat stated that the new fares would only apply to taxis operating in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Large taxis, primarily converted sport utility vehicles, are typically found at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

Mr. Jirut Wisanjit, Thailand’s Land Transport Department’s director-general, stated that the agency would work out the kinks before submitting the fare rate to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob for approval.

The procedure would take about two weeks, with the new fare structure being announced as a ministry regulation.

Mr. Jirut stated that the new fares were calculated to account for core inflation in Greater Bangkok.

According to Thailand’s Commerce Ministry, the country’s core inflation, which excludes oil and raw food prices, was 3.17% in October.

The ministry did not provide a breakdown of Thailand’s provincial inflation statistics.