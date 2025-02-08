Traffic Stop in Philippines Leads to US-China Diplomatic Row

A TikTok video showing a man claiming to be a US Embassy staff member in Manila, Philippines, refusing to comply after receiving a traffic violation ticket has sparked discussions about international relations.

In the TikTok video, the alleged embassy staff member accuses Philippine law enforcement of planning to sell his personal information to “Chinese spies.” The video quickly gained traction on social media in the Philippines.

On Friday, a representative from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines addressed the matter in response to an inquiry from Global Times, calling the allegations “absurd” and stating that the individual’s identity remains unclear.

The incident occurred Friday morning when a vehicle with US Embassy diplomatic plates was stopped in Manila for illegally entering the EDSA Busway along Ortigas Avenue.

According to a report by GMA Network, Philippine traffic police issued a ticket to the driver, who failed to present a valid driver’s licence and instead showed his passport.

The Philippine Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DOTr-SAICT) shared these details.

Traffic Stop in the Philippines

In a video posted by the Philippines Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation DOTr-SAICT, another American who was a passenger in the vehicle can be seen asking the officers to delete a photo of the driver’s passport, arguing it was illegal.

The passenger also urged the officers to consult a senior official to resolve the situation before reporting it to the US Embassy, potentially escalating the matter to a diplomatic level.

The passenger further alleged in the video that the officer might use their personal phone to send the passport photo to “Chinese spies,” adding that this could lead to tensions between the US, the Philippines, and China.

The US Embassy later confirmed that the individuals involved are members of its community, according to a report from GMA Philippines.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines reiterated on Friday that the foreign nationals involved in the incident violated traffic laws and dismissed claims about “Chinese spies” as baseless.

In recent months, Philippine officials have repeatedly raised concerns about alleged espionage activities involving Chinese citizens. The Chinese Embassy in Manila has strongly refuted these claims, calling them defamatory.

In a formal statement, the embassy urged the Philippine government to act based on verified facts, avoid false accusations, and stop fuelling political speculation without evidence.

