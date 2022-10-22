Taliban Kill 6 Islamic State Members in Raid in Kabul – Spokesman

(CTN News) – A spokesman for the ruling group’s administration said six Islamic State members were killed by Taliban security forces in Kabul overnight.

According to the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the Islamic State members killed in the raid were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a mosque in the city and one on a tutoring institute where dozens of female students were killed.

“They attacked Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and Kaaj Institute,” Ahmadi said, and one Taliban security force member was killed.

There was no claim of responsibility for either attack.

On Sept. 30, 53 people died in the blast at the Kaaj Institute education center, mostly girls and young women.

At least seven dead, and over 40 were wounded in a blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighbourhood once home to embassies and foreign forces.

Following decades of war, the Taliban say they have focused on securing the country since taking power in 2021.

Despite this, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas recently, and the United Nations has warned that security has deteriorated.

Taliban enemies are Islamic State Khorasan, an Afghan affiliate of Islamic State named after an old name for the region.

It was in 2014 that Islamic State fighters first appeared in eastern Afghanistan, and they later expanded to other parts of the country.

