Connect with us

News Asia

Taliban Kill 6 Islamic State Members in Raid in Kabul – Spokesman
Advertisement

News Asia

Former PM Imran Khan Disqualified in Toshakhana Reference

News Asia

Xi Jinping Delivers Report to 20th CPC National Congress

News News Asia

China Punishes 207,000 Party Officials for Corruption

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali Trigger Another Wave Of COVID in India?

Business News Asia

Stocks to Buy Or Sell Today: 10 Short-Term Trading Ideas by Experts For 17 October 2022

News News Asia

Vogue Magazine in Singapore Penalized for Vulgar Content

Covid-19 News Asia

Omicron XBB Variant' 'Rising' in India: Should You Be Concerned Immunity-Evasive' Strain?

News News Asia

Can the International Community Restore Peace to Myanmar

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport Convicted British Child Sex Predator

News News Asia

Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Northern India, 25 Dead, 21 Injured

News Asia Tech

Jio to Start Beta Trial Of 5G Services in India From October 5

News Asia Tech

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China

Learning News News Asia

Lawmakers in China Push to Reduce English Learning

News Asia

Indian Top Court legalises Abortion For All Women Regardless Of Marital Status

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Fight Dog Meat Trade with Vietnam Government

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport 40,000 Illegal Chinese Workers

News News Asia

China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

News Asia

Taliban Kill 6 Islamic State Members in Raid in Kabul – Spokesman

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Taliban Kill 6 Islamic State Members in Raid in Kabul

(CTN News) – A spokesman for the ruling group’s administration said six Islamic State members were killed by Taliban security forces in Kabul overnight.

According to the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, the Islamic State members killed in the raid were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a mosque in the city and one on a tutoring institute where dozens of female students were killed.

“They attacked Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and Kaaj Institute,” Ahmadi said, and one Taliban security force member was killed.

There was no claim of responsibility for either attack.

On Sept. 30, 53 people died in the blast at the Kaaj Institute education center, mostly girls and young women.

At least seven dead, and over 40 were wounded in a blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighbourhood once home to embassies and foreign forces.

Following decades of war, the Taliban say they have focused on securing the country since taking power in 2021.

Despite this, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas recently, and the United Nations has warned that security has deteriorated.

Taliban enemies are Islamic State Khorasan, an Afghan affiliate of Islamic State named after an old name for the region.

It was in 2014 that Islamic State fighters first appeared in eastern Afghanistan, and they later expanded to other parts of the country.

Related CTN News:

Gunmen Kill Two Policeman Guarding Polio Vaccination Team In Pakistan

SBP Introduces Commemorative Rs75 Note to Mark 75 Years Of Independence

Kabul Mosque is Ripped Apart by a Deadly Blast, 21 People Died

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading