Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage
The ABC News in Australia received a lot of flak this weekend for what many saw as its “Woke” LGBTQ-themed New Year’s Eve coverage.

“The ABC Network,” an Australian broadcasting company, sparked holiday controversy on Saturday with its ostensibly progressive and LGBTQ-themed New Year’s Eve special. Local viewers described the broadcast as “woke” and a “disgrace” on social media.

Because Australia is more than 12 hours ahead of the United States, ABC Australia’s 9 p.m. fireworks display had already aired by the time most Americans awoke this morning. Before noon, Americans saw that the Australian network had ensured that diversity and inclusion would pave the way for 2023.

UK publication The Daily Mail reported on the broadcast’s woke themes. “The show included singer Casey Donovan covering Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) and a segment on Indigenous artists Carmen Glynn-Braun and Dennis Golding, who created this year’s 9pm Calling Country fireworks display,” the statement said.

Many Australian viewers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the content, with many accusing The ABC of using the inclusive material to pander to a “woke minority” rather than appealing to the average Australian viewer.

One user described the coverage as “excellent.” “”Streaming the Sydney NYE fireworks via Independent/ YouTube at the boozer,” he tweeted. The ABC stream is terrible and nothing more than propaganda. The BBC isn’t airing it because it’s not depressing enough.”

One user inquired, “Is the ABC News aware that there are gay festivals outside of Sydney? You’d never know it if you were watching New Year’s Eve. I believe the Charter has something to say to all Australians; they should read it sometime.”

ABC news Australia

River Everdeen, a user, inquired, “Could they have missed the mark more with the kids fireworks music selection at #SydneyNYE? WTF was that, I’m sure many kids are thinking. It’s really not that difficult just get Bluey to sing “Baby Shark” and then play TikTok videos.”

“Save the obligatory woke snooze fest for the adults fireworks,” she added.

ABC news Australia

Aussie David Lester slammed the show as “an [absolutely] boring 9pm display with [absolutely] boring, unknown’misic,’ and what is supposed to be a celebration for all being hijacked by a woke minority. What a disgrace, a display of the majority’s exclusion #nyeabc.”

Another criticized the music, saying, “The music for the 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve fireworks on ABC was terrible. Sorry.”

In addition, a drag queen performed a tribute to late “Grease” actress Olivia Newton John during the New Year’s Eve show. “Drag Queen Courtney Act performed songs by Olivia Newton-John and the Divinyls,” according to the outlet.

ABC news Australia

Another Twitter critic referred to the show as “unwatchable woke nonsense,” and another said, “Enough woke s*** for now. Mute …”

ABC news Australia

Another claimed that The ABC was broadcasting to the wrong audience, tweeting, “Looks like @ABCTV #SydneyNYE is trying to appeal to a younger audience this year, but they don’t seem to understand young people don’t stay at home on #NYE watching the #ABC.”

 

