Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar

(CTN News) – At least 15 people died of suspected heatstroke in India’s eastern states of Bihar and Odisha on Thursday, according to authorities, as the region is besieged by a debilitating heatwave that is projected to last until Saturday.

India has been experiencing a blisteringly hot summer, and a region of the capital, Delhi, recorded the country’s highest-ever temperature at 52.9 degrees Celsius this week. However, the measurement may be lowered when the meteorological agency checks the weather station’s sensors that detected it.

While temperatures in northwestern and central India are expected to fall in the coming days, the current heatwave in east India is expected to last two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD defines a heatwave as a temperature of 4.5°C to 6.4°C higher than normal.

On Thursday, 10 people died at a government hospital in Odisha’s Rourkela region, while five died in Bihar’s Aurangabad city from “sunstroke,” according to Reuters.

According to Aurangabad District Collector Shrikant Shastree, about seven more persons died on their way to the hospital yesterday. The specific cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

The Odisha government has banned outside activities for its employees between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when temperatures peak.

Three individuals died of suspected heatstroke in Bihar’s neighboring state of Jharkhand, according to local media.

In Delhi, where excessive temperatures have caused birds and wild monkeys to faint or become ill, the local zoo relies on pools and sprinklers to comfort its 1,200 residents.

Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo’s director, stated that the animals are now on a summer management diet with more liquids and seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content.

Delhi, where the temperature is anticipated to reach 43°C on Friday, has reported its first heat-related death this week and is experiencing a severe water deficit.

Human-caused climate change has increased the trend of rising temperatures in Asia, especially India and Pakistan.

India, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

While heat impacts some parts of the country, the northeastern regions of Manipur and Assam have been hammered by severe rainfall since Cyclone Remal, with numerous places swamped on Friday.

Monsoon rains also hit the coast of Kerala, the country’s southernmost state, on Thursday, two days earlier than planned.