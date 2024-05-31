Connect with us

News Asia

Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar
Advertisement

News Asia

Police Files Complaint Against PM Modi Over Controversial Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

News Asia

NDMA Warns of June Extreme Heatwave in Sindh and Punjab

News Asia

LignoSat: World's First Wooden Satellite Built by Japanese Researchers To Launch in Sept

News News Asia

Chinese Cyber Crime King Pin Who Stole Billions Arrested in Singapore

News Asia

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2024: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

News Asia

Heatwave kills 6 in India as Delhi records its highest 50.5 °C temperature

News Asia

Telecom Operators Unblock Over 7,000 SIMs After Tax Payments

News Asia

Delhi Weather Stations Hit Nearly 50°C as heatwave Sweeps North India

News Asia

Nawaz Sharif Re-Elected Unopposed as PML-N President After 6 Years

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

News Asia

Pakistan Met Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and Higher Regions, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

News Asia

Election Commission Releases Vote Count for First Five Phases of Lok Sabha

News Asia

Police Raids On Rave Party In Bengaluru: Many Telugu Actors Arrested

News Asia

AI Videos Of Modi Spark Controversy in Indian General Election

News Asia

Imran Khan Live Via Video Link

News Asia

SC Resumes Hearing NAB Laws Case as Imran Khan May Not Appear Via Video Link

News Asia

Watch Imran khan Live from the Supreme Court of Pakistan

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Government Jails Afghan War Crimes Whistleblower

News News Asia

Japan to Start Hunting Fin Whales Despite World Condemnation

News Asia

Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar

(CTN News) – At least 15 people died of suspected heatstroke in India’s eastern states of Bihar and Odisha on Thursday, according to authorities, as the region is besieged by a debilitating heatwave that is projected to last until Saturday.

India has been experiencing a blisteringly hot summer, and a region of the capital, Delhi, recorded the country’s highest-ever temperature at 52.9 degrees Celsius this week. However, the measurement may be lowered when the meteorological agency checks the weather station’s sensors that detected it.

While temperatures in northwestern and central India are expected to fall in the coming days, the current heatwave in east India is expected to last two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD defines a heatwave as a temperature of 4.5°C to 6.4°C higher than normal.

On Thursday, 10 people died at a government hospital in Odisha’s Rourkela region, while five died in Bihar’s Aurangabad city from “sunstroke,” according to Reuters.

Heatwave kills 6 in India as Delhi records its highest 50.5 °C temperature 1 1

According to Aurangabad District Collector Shrikant Shastree, about seven more persons died on their way to the hospital yesterday. The specific cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

The Odisha government has banned outside activities for its employees between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when temperatures peak.

Three individuals died of suspected heatstroke in Bihar’s neighboring state of Jharkhand, according to local media.

In Delhi, where excessive temperatures have caused birds and wild monkeys to faint or become ill, the local zoo relies on pools and sprinklers to comfort its 1,200 residents.

Sanjeet Kumar, the zoo’s director, stated that the animals are now on a summer management diet with more liquids and seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content.

Delhi Records Highest Temperature of 50.5°C Amid Severe Heatwave and Water Shortages 1

Delhi, where the temperature is anticipated to reach 43°C on Friday, has reported its first heat-related death this week and is experiencing a severe water deficit.

Human-caused climate change has increased the trend of rising temperatures in Asia, especially India and Pakistan.

India, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

While heat impacts some parts of the country, the northeastern regions of Manipur and Assam have been hammered by severe rainfall since Cyclone Remal, with numerous places swamped on Friday.

Monsoon rains also hit the coast of Kerala, the country’s southernmost state, on Thursday, two days earlier than planned.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies