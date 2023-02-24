Connect with us

News Asia

Pakistan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $66 Million to $3.258 Billion
Advertisement

News News Asia

Japan Perplexed Over Sphere Media is Calling "Godzilla Egg" that Washed Ashore

News Asia News

China Mine Collapse Leaves At Least 2 Dead And More Than 50 Missing

News News Asia

Israeli Raid In West Bank Kills 10 Palestinians, Injures Scores

News News Asia Southern Thailand

Russians Spending Over $500K for Off-Plan Condos in Phuket

News Asia News

South Korea No Longer Require Chinese Tourists To Undergo Post-Arrival PCR Testing

News News Asia

Hong Kong Denied Visa For Chinese Doctor 'He Jiankui' Who Claimed Gene-Edited Babies

News Asia News

China Tourism Academy Expects Domestic Travel Volume To Pass 4.55 Billion In 2023

News Asia News

South Korean Court Recognizes Rights Of Same-Sex Couples

News Asia

Rupee Maintains Positive Momentum Against Dollar, Appreciating 0.36% in Inter-Bank Market"

Entertainment News Asia

Leiji Matsumoto, "Galaxy Express 999," Manga Artist Dies At 85

News News Asia

What Makes Japan So Popular With 'never travelers'?

News Business News Asia

Stocks In Asia Rise As Inflation Worries Linger On Wall Street

News Asia Covid-19 News

Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

News Asia Covid-19 News

S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

News News Asia

Japan Bids A Fond Farewell To Its Beloved Panda 'Xiang Xiang' Returning To China

News Asia News

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles At Its Eastern Coast

News News Asia World News

US Blinken Balks at China's Peace Initiative for Ukraine

News Asia News

Kuno National Park: India Receives 12 Cheetahs From South Africa

News Asia News

North Korean Leader Kim Watches Soccer Match With Daughter

News Asia

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $66 Million to $3.258 Billion

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Pakistan's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise by $66 Million to $3.258 Billion

(CTN News) – On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $66 million, to $3.258 billion, in the week ending February 17.

The SBP said the country’s foreign currency cash reserves were $8.726 billion.

Pakistan’s Economy Struggles with Balance of Payment Crisis

A balance of payment problem has left Pakistan with a $350 billion economy, with only enough foreign exchange reserves to fund imports for three weeks.

This month, an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to be finalized, opening the door for Islamabad to receive foreign finance infusions.

If the contract with the IMF is finalized and authorized by its board, it will release $1 billion in funding and additional bilateral and multilateral inflows.

A reliable source informed Dawn on February 28 that the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF will be signed on March 1. The insider predicts that the IMF board of governors will convene in the first week of March.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that a $700 million credit facility had been authorized by the China Development Bank (CDB) board for Pakistan.

The minister said the money would be sent to the central bank this week to replenish the country’s depleted foreign exchange reserves.

Related CTN News:

China Mine Collapse Leaves At Least 2 Dead And More Than 50 Missing

Israeli Raid In West Bank Kills 10 Palestinians, Injures Scores

Hong Kong Denied Visa For Chinese Doctor ‘He Jiankui’ Who Claimed Gene-Edited Babies
Related Topics:
Continue Reading