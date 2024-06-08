Health Officials Combat the Use and Addiction of e-Cigarettes

Thailand’s National Health Commission Office (NHCO) has agreed on five principles to discourage e-cigarettes use among children and adolescents, citing research that shows the sooner a person begins smoking tobacco, the greater the likelihood of establishing an addicted lifelong habit.

Young people are a significant target for e-cigarette companies, and they can easily become new smokers, putting their health at risk in the short and long term, according to Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who also serves as the NHCO chairman.

The commission is attempting to take the most effective steps feasible to prohibit both the import and commerce of e-cigarettes, he stated on Friday.

The five agreed-upon measures include managing tobacco-related information, raising awareness of the associated risks, monitoring and enforcing e-Cigarette control laws, forming a partner network to combat the spread of e-cigarettes, and supporting policies and measures to prevent and reduce their use.

Participating agencies will be required to report their progress every six months, particularly the number of smokers.

“We will propose this resolution for the cabinet’s approval, and we look forward to seeing all related agencies take action based on the framework,” added Suriya.

Prohibition of e-Cigarettes

The minister stated that the government’s prohibition of e-cigarettes is a critical policy, given the growing worry about how vulnerable children are to messages enticing them to try the devices.

Suwanna Ruangkanchanasetr, chair of the Public Health Policy Development (e-cigarette control) committee, stated that vaping among Thai kids is becoming more prevalent.

The nation’s important resources should be protected from unsafe settings and health hazards, she said, noting that the World Health Organization has established the toxicity of e-cigarettes.

According to studies, e-cigarettes, which are now available in imaginative toy-like shapes and synthetic flavors, are extremely popular among young people.

According to reports, the youngest known e-cigarette consumers were in primary school.

“We urge the government to maintain its policy of prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes on Thai territory,” Dr. Suwanna said, adding that wrongdoers should face legal consequences.

Vaping and e-Cigarettes in Thailand

Vaping in Thailand is a dangerous pastime that can land you in serious trouble. The country has strong restrictions prohibiting the importation, sale, and use of e-cigarettes. If you’re caught with a vape, you may risk fines, jail time, or both.

This is because the government is worried about public health and wishes to prevent the spread of nicotine addiction among its inhabitants. Even though many tourists visit Thailand, the rules remain unchanged.

They’re equally strict with visitors as they are with locals. When planning a trip to Thailand, it’s important to understand that vaping is prohibited. Instead, if you smoke, look for alternatives that won’t get you in trouble.

Ignorance of the law will not exempt you from the penalties. So, if you want to enjoy your visit without any legal issues, keep your vape gear at home.