Landslide in in South West China Leaves One Dead, 28 Missing

A landslide in Jinping Village, Junlian County, Yibin City, Sichuan Province, has left one person dead, two injured, and 28 still unaccounted for. According to a press conference held by local officials Sunday morning, the disaster struck around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities stated the landslide remains unstable, and efforts to confirm the number of missing individuals are ongoing.

Preliminary investigations suggest the landslide, caused by continuous rainfall and unstable geological conditions, has turned into debris flows. These flows stretch approximately 1.2 kilometres and have a total volume exceeding 100,000 cubic metres.

Over 200 residents have been evacuated, and temporary housing has been established at a local school. Officials reported that an emergency dining area is operational to assist displaced people.

Authorities have distributed 30 emergency generators, 100 tents, 400 beds, and 1,100 quilts to meet basic needs.

On Saturday, a team of 949 responders, including emergency personnel, firefighters, armed police, medical staff, and other specialists, were mobilized. Equipment such as excavators, fire trucks, and ambulances was deployed to support rescue efforts.

The National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 50 million yuan (approximately $6.8 million) to rebuild infrastructure and public facilities in the region. The Ministry of Finance and Emergency Management also provided 30 million yuan from national disaster relief funds to aid rescue operations. These funds will support search and rescue operations, risk evaluations, emergency responses, and efforts to prevent further disasters.

The Ministry of Emergency Management initiated a Level III emergency response for geological disasters in response to the incident. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Prevention and Relief Commission activated a Level IV disaster response.

