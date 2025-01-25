Mianzhu Painting Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Sichuan China

The 24th Mianzhu Painting Festival kicked off in Mianzhu City, marking the first celebration after the Chinese Spring Festival was added to UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The event was hosted by the Deyang Municipal Party Committee and People’s Government, with support from the Mianzhu Municipal Party Committee and People’s Government.

The festival featured a spectacular folk parade with 28 performance groups and over 1,200 participants. These performers brought to life scenes from the “Spring Celebration Painting,” one of Mianzhu’s iconic New Year artworks.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of performances, including displays of traditional Chinese folk art, cultural customs from the Qiang ethnic group, and a formation by Sichuan Jiannanchun (Group) Co., Ltd., which showcased Mianzhu’s renowned Baijiu brewing techniques.

“This year’s folk parade has set new records in both size and participation,” said He Wenli, director of the Mianzhu Cultural Center. For the first time, the festival recruited more than 200 performers from the public, further boosting community involvement.

Dating back to the Song Dynasty, Mianzhu New Year paintings are known for their woodblock carvings and hand-painted colours. The artwork draws inspiration from folklore and rural life, capturing the essence of Spring Festival traditions passed down for centuries. These paintings are called “local customs brought to life on walls.”

In February 2002, the Mianzhu New Year Paintings Festival was recognized as part of China’s first batch of intangible cultural heritage. In recent years, Mianzhu City has successfully blended folk art with modern cultural activities, fostering a strong connection between art and tourism.

The city has developed cultural destinations like the 4A-rated “China Mianzhu New Year Painting Village” and the Chinese New Year Customs Village. The annual Mianzhu Painting Festival has become a signature event, earning Mianzhu recognition as the “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art.”

By 2024, the Mianzhu New Year painting industry reached over 40 million yuan in output. More than 40 related businesses have emerged, contributing to this growth. The city welcomed 12.38 million visitors, up 5.02% from the previous year, generating 12.41 billion yuan in tourism revenue, a year-on-year rise of 4.71%.

The Mianzhu Painting Festival

The Mianzhu Painting Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Chinese New Year paintings, specifically from Mianzhu, Sichuan. These vibrant, hand-painted works are known for their bold colours and detailed storytelling.

The festival showcases local artists, workshops, and live painting sessions, allowing visitors to experience this centuries-old art form up close. It’s not just about admiring art; it’s about preserving culture and passing it down to future generations.

Visitors can also enjoy traditional performances, street food, and a lively atmosphere that reflects the region’s spirit.

