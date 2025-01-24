China’s President Xi Jinping Visits Flood Victims Ahead of Spring Festival

China’s President Xi Jinping recently visited a village in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, which was heavily affected by floods last August. With just over a week until the Spring Festival, the most significant holiday in China, families in Zhujiagou Village,

Liaoning Province is preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year in newly built homes after being displaced by floods.

Last August, heavy rains struck Suizhong County in Liaoning Province, causing severe flooding that disrupted the lives of around 185,000 residents across 110 villages in 10 townships. Zhujiagou Village, a low-lying area, was among the worst affected. Roads were washed away, over 70 hectares of farmland were submerged, and more than 50 homes were damaged—41 declared unfit for repair.

The 186 residents from the 41 damaged households were relocated to a safer area on higher ground. Construction of their new homes began in early September, aiming to provide shelter before the harsh northeast China winter arrived. By October 24, 2024, all these families had moved into their new homes.

On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping visited Zhujiagou Village, braving freezing temperatures to meet with the relocated villagers.

During his visit, Xi, who serves as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, reviewed the recovery and reconstruction efforts. He asked residents about the quality of their new homes and how their daily lives had improved after the disaster.

“Huludao experienced severe flooding last year. I’ve been concerned about you and wanted to see you before the Spring Festival,” Xi told the villagers. “What I’ve seen today is reassuring,” he added.

The Party and Government are Here for You.

Reflecting on the natural disasters that struck various parts of China last year, Xi expressed confidence that recovery efforts in affected areas would yield positive results.

“We always put people first,” Xi said. “In the hardest times, the Party and government will stand by the people, helping them overcome challenges and rebuild their homes.”

During his visits ahead of the Spring Festival, Xi repeatedly prioritized post-disaster recovery. This recent trip to Zhujiagou is part of a broader nationwide effort to address reconstruction needs.

Xi visited Diliubu Village in Tianjin Municipality in February last year, another flood-hit area. He told locals, “A secure life for the people is the foundation of a prosperous nation,” emphasizing the Party’s commitment to improving essential infrastructure, including water management and flood defences.

In January 2022, Xi traveled through snowy conditions to reach Fengnanyuan Village in Shanxi Province, which had been devastated by autumn floods. During his visit, he reaffirmed the Party’s century-long commitment to ensuring the well-being of all citizens. “This resolve has not changed and will not waver,” he stated.

Xi also visited Yingxiu Township in Sichuan Province in 2018, the epicentre of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, which killed tens of thousands. “My role is to serve the people,” he said during that visit.

Connecting with locals

The visit to Liaoning continues Xi’s tradition of 13 consecutive years of visiting people at the primary and grassroots level ahead of the Spring Festival, leaving many heartwarming moments.

In January 2017, during an inspection in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, Xi stopped at Desheng Village and helped a villager calculate income and expenses. The following year, in February 2016, he joined residents in Shenshan Village, Jiangxi Province, to make Ciba, a festive rice cake, joking that the process was a good workout.

In 2014, while visiting Inner Mongolia’s Autonomous Region, Xi visited a children’s welfare centre, where he used sign language to communicate with hearing-impaired children.

In his recent New Year message, Xi highlighted the importance of ensuring a good life for the people, a promise he continues to back with action through these personal visits.

