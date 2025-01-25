Chiang Rai Family of Hit and Run Victim Petition for Justice

A family in Chiang Rai is seeking justice after a school director hit and killed a young coffee champion but has yet to take responsibility. The Office of the Basic Education Commission has launched an investigation, with results expected in five months.

Mr Yotsaphon Chaiyabao, a 33-year-old coffee shop owner and winner of the 2023 Mighty Mix Drip Coffee Championship in Thailand, was struck from behind by a car while cycling with friends on the road in front of Mae Fah Luang University on the evening of October 9. The driver fled the scene.

It was later revealed that the driver was a school director from Chiang Saen District in Chiang Rai Province. Despite negotiations facilitated by the prosecutor’s office, the director refused to provide adequate compensation or take responsibility, leaving the family frustrated and without resolution.

On Friday, Mr Yotsaphon’s wife, Ms. Sochiluck Jaibao, and his relatives gathered at the Office of the Primary Education Area (PEA) in Chiang Rai’s Mae Chan District, wearing black shirts to symbolise mourning and protest. They held signs urging Dr Suthirat Aridet, head of the Chiang Rai Primary Education Area 3, to take action against the school director involved.

Ms. Sochiluck explained that during negotiations, she requested 10 million baht (US$275.00) in compensation, noting her husband’s potential and promising future. However, the director offered only 1 million baht (US$29700) and showed little remorse. She added that he never contacted her after the incident, only communicating through the legal team of the Chiang Rai Primary Education Area 3.

Dr Suthirat confirmed that a committee had been formed to investigate the matter, with findings expected within 90 days. After questioning both parties, a final decision on disciplinary action will likely be made within one to two months.

Preliminary information from the legal department suggests the school director may face disciplinary action. If the offence is deemed serious, it could result in termination, but if not, the maximum penalty would be a salary reduction.

Dr. Suthirat assured that the case would be handled properly and that justice would prevail.

In Thailand, the injured or their families in accidents causing death can seek compensation through the Road Accident Victim Protection Board, which grants a right to compensation for life, body, health, freedom, property, or any right of the person. The victims can ask for compensation from the offender, and the court will determine the amount to be paid, considering evidence, circumstances, and damages.

