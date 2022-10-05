Jio to Start Beta Trial Of 5G Services in India From October 5

(CTN News) – Jio will begin testing 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi starting October 5 with a select group of customers.

As part of the ‘Jio True 5G Welcome Offer’, the company will invite customers to try its 5G services and get unlimited 5G data with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second.

Service will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi, Jio said

Jio announced a Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra after demonstrating it at the India Mobile Congress 2022. The service will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Jio Welcome Offer users will get an upgrade to Jio True 5G without having to change their SIM cards or phones.

During the trial, customers will only have to pay for their existing 4G plan and will not have to pay any extra for 5G data.

By embracing 5G, Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani says it will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many more, with the promise that everyone will live a better life.

“5G can’t be just for the privileged few or the biggest cities in India; it must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business.

Then we’ll be able to dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across the entire economy and create a prosperous and inclusive society,” Ambani told us.

Beta trials will gradually roll out to other cities, and users can take advantage of them until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete so everyone gets the best coverage.

Jio started 4G mobile services in 2015 with a network trial, and it already had 1.5 million subscribers before it launched. It grew to 16 million customers within a month of going commercial.

With over 425 million customers, Jio leads the Indian mobile market.

Bharti Airtel has also launched 5G in select areas of eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi. High-speed mobile services haven’t been priced yet either.

