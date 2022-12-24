Japan Releases A Record Budget To Increase Military Expenditures

(CTN NEWS) – In response to concerns over regional security and threats from China and North Korea, Japan will increase its defence spending for 2023 to a record 6.8 trillion yen ($55 billion), a 20 per cent increase.

The budget, which will start in April and total 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion), was approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.

The budget’s increase was primarily due to a significant increase in military spending and higher social security costs due to a rapidly ageing population.

This is a component of a contentious new national security strategy that seeks to raise Japanese defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2027.

The new spending goal, which is in line with NATO standards, will eventually increase Japan’s annual budget to almost 10 trillion yen ($73 billion), making it the third-largest in the world behind the US and China.

The goal of the policy is to provide Japan with a “counterstrike capability” so that it can foresee enemy strikes and defend itself against mounting hazards from North Korea, Russia, and China.

Which they worry may try to invade Taiwan.

According to South Korea’s military, North Korea tested two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, the most recent of a recent spate of weapons tests that occurred days after a joint air drill by Seoul and Washington.

The acquisition of US-made Tomahawks and other lengthy missile systems with the ability to strike targets in China or North Korea is included in Japan’s budget, which is still awaiting parliamentary approval.

Additionally, according to defence sources, Japan will pay the United States 110 billion yen ($830 million) in the upcoming year for the hardware.

And software required to launch the Tomahawks as well as costs for the technology transfer and staff training.

Departure From The Pacifist Constitution Of Japan

Since the end of World War II, Japan has only practised self-defence; the new strategy represents a historic shift.

According to the plan, China poses “an unprecedented and the largest strategic challenge” to the peace and security of Japan and the rest of the world due to its rapid arms buildup.

Assertive military activities, and competition with the US.

According to defence sources, Tomahawks will be deployed over the course of two years, from 2026 to 2027, on sophisticated Aegis radar-equipped destroyers with ship-to-surface attack vertical launch systems.

A 500km (310 miles) range Norwegian Joint Strike Missile for F-35A jets.

And Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile from Lockheed Martin with a range of around 900km (560 miles) will also be purchased by Japan for use by warplanes.

To work on enhancing and mass-producing Type-12 land-to-ship guided missiles created by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for deployment within the following few years, Japan will spend 94 billion yen ($710 million) next year.

By spending 143.5 billion yen ($1.08 billion) on eight more F-35Bs that can take off quickly and land vertically on either of the two former helicopter carriers Izumo or Kaga, Japan is bolstering its strike capability and range.

These aircraft will be retrofitted to allow for joint operations with the US military.

Japan will invest around 5 trillion yen ($37 billion) over the next five years in long-range or standoff missiles, with deployment starting in four years.

The amount spent on long-range ammunition alone annually by 2023 will quadruple from this year to 828 billion yen ($6.26 billion).

In order to work with the F-X next-generation fighter jet that Japan is building with Britain and Italy for deployment in 2035, as well as various forms of arsenals, such as hypersonic missiles and unmanned and multi-role vehicles,

The defence ministry is also creating arsenals for defending isolated southern islands, such as a Japanese-controlled island in the East China Sea that China disputes.

Next year, Japan will invest roughly 100 billion yen ($7.6 million) to strengthen cybersecurity in order to defend its defence sector and technologies.

Unmanned aircraft drones for raids and reconnaissance are another important procurement.

Defence authorities stated that they intend to test a variety of foreign-developed UAVs, including those from Israel, the US, and home-developed Fuji Imvac, as well as Turkish-made Bayraktar drones employed in Ukraine.

Japan claims that if it reacts to indications of an impending enemy assault, counterstrike capacity is both necessary and constitutional.

But according to experts, it is very challenging to carry out such an attack without running the risk of being accused of going first.

Opponents claim that strike capacity violates Japan’s pacifist post-World War II constitution, which restricts the use of force to self-defence alone.

Shinzo Abe, who was prime minister at the time, changed the constitutional meaning of the rule in 2015.

The amendment gives Japan the right to defend its partner, the US, in a situation known as collective self-defence, giving the country a legal justification for increasing the size of its military and the range of its operations.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

North Korea Fired 2 Ballistic Missiles Amid Tensions With Russia