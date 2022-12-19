North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL, South Korea – According to reports from state-run media on Monday, North Korea launched a test satellite on Sunday as part of a plan to launch a spy satellite into orbit by April of next year.

Kim Jong Un, the nation’s leader, has previously emphasized the significance of getting spy satellites as part of a range of military weapons he believes are necessary to fight against the US and its allies.

🆕 Just In: North Korea says yesterday's rocket launch was part of its tests for a military reconnaissance satellite. Page 2 of Monday's Rodong Sinmun carries an image of the launch and a photo talen by the satellite of downtown Seoul. (cont) pic.twitter.com/UUjS8WryX8 — Martyn Williams (@martyn_williams) December 18, 2022

On Sunday, ballistic missile launches were reported from Tongchang-ri in northwest North Korea by South Korea, Japan, and the US.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of Pyongyang published black-and-white images that seemed to be images of Seoul and the nearby city of Incheon obtained from space.

An “Important” Phase In The Spy Satellite Programme

A dummy satellite was used for the test launch, and it was equipped with several cameras, a control mechanism, receivers, and picture transmitters.

The results were hailed as “an important success which has gone through the last gateway procedure of the launch of reconnaissance satellite” by the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), which oversaw the launch.

“We checked significant technical indications,” a NADA spokeswoman told KCNA, “such as camera operating technology in the space environment, data processing and transmission capability of the communication devices.

Tracking and control accuracy of the ground control system.”

South Korea strongly condemns North Korea for escalating tensions after Pyongyang's latest missile launch pic.twitter.com/cn6dbN24tx — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 18, 2022

The early photographs lacked the quality required for military use, Soo Kim, a security specialist at the RAND Corporation in California, told the Associated Press.

She said, “I’d emphasize that this is presumably a continuing development, so we may see more enhancements to North Korea’s military reconnaissance capabilities over time.

From the photographs released, the resolution does not appear to be so outstanding for military surveillance.”

Technology Developme nt By Pyongyang

The launch on Sunday comes as North Korea is redoubling its attempts to improve its long-range nuclear missile capabilities.

Early in the year, it performed a record number of test launches, some of which could reach South Korea and Japan and the US mainland.

North Korea conducted a high-thrust solid-fuel engine missile test on Friday, which is thought to allow the nation to launch more mobile ballistic missiles more swiftly.

Additionally, Pyongyang established legislation allowing the deployment of a nuclear strike as a preemptive measure in various circumstances.

The US and its neighbors South Korea and Japan have expressed alarm and criticism over the tests, but protection from UN Security Council members Russia and China has precluded any retaliatory UN measures.

