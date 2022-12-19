Connect with us

News Asia World News

North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite
Advertisement

News Asia News

Afghanistan's Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

News News Asia

China Could See One Million Deaths from Covid-19

News Asia

An Explosion Near Kirkuk Killed At Least 9 Iraqi Police Officers

News Asia News World News

Israel Deports French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer 'Salah Hammouri' Back To France

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Spreads In Cities Of China As 1st Wave Hits

News Asia

4 Cops Killed In Attack On Lakki Marwat Police Station In NW Pakistan

News Asia News

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

News News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Japan Increases Defense Budget

News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles As Testing Resumes

News News Asia

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

Covid-19 News Asia

Beijing Funeral Homes' Workers Struggles To Deal With COVID-19

News Asia Covid-19

Shanghai To Hold Online Classes Starting From Dec. 19 In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

News News Asia

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

News Asia News World News

Japan Reveals Its Largest $320bn Military Build-up Since World War II

News Asia

New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China through 2023

News News Asia

Japan Goes on the Offensive Against China and North Korea

News Asia News

Indonesia Attempts To Calm Tourists’ Concerns Over New Sex-Outside-Marriage Law

News Asia News

North Korea Conducts A Key Test To Build More Powerful ICBM

News Asia

COVID Cases In China Have Increased To 2,157 From 2,000 The Previous Day

News Asia

North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite

Published

49 seconds ago

on

North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite

(CTN NEWS) – SEOUL, South Korea – According to reports from state-run media on Monday, North Korea launched a test satellite on Sunday as part of a plan to launch a spy satellite into orbit by April of next year.

Kim Jong Un, the nation’s leader, has previously emphasized the significance of getting spy satellites as part of a range of military weapons he believes are necessary to fight against the US and its allies.

On Sunday, ballistic missile launches were reported from Tongchang-ri in northwest North Korea by South Korea, Japan, and the US.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of Pyongyang published black-and-white images that seemed to be images of Seoul and the nearby city of Incheon obtained from space.

Photos of Incheon allegedly taken by the test satellite at an altitude of 500 meters

The test satellite reportedly reached an altitude of 500 meters, where it allegedly took photos of two major cities in South Korea. Image: Yonhap/picture alliance

An “Important” Phase In The Spy Satellite Programme

A dummy satellite was used for the test launch, and it was equipped with several cameras, a control mechanism, receivers, and picture transmitters.

The results were hailed as “an important success which has gone through the last gateway procedure of the launch of reconnaissance satellite” by the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), which oversaw the launch.

“We checked significant technical indications,” a NADA spokeswoman told KCNA, “such as camera operating technology in the space environment, data processing and transmission capability of the communication devices.

Tracking and control accuracy of the ground control system.”

The early photographs lacked the quality required for military use, Soo Kim, a security specialist at the RAND Corporation in California, told the Associated Press.

She said, “I’d emphasize that this is presumably a continuing development, so we may see more enhancements to North Korea’s military reconnaissance capabilities over time.

From the photographs released, the resolution does not appear to be so outstanding for military surveillance.”

North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test of a rocket with the test satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Technology Development By Pyongyang

The launch on Sunday comes as North Korea is redoubling its attempts to improve its long-range nuclear missile capabilities.

Early in the year, it performed a record number of test launches, some of which could reach South Korea and Japan and the US mainland.

North Korea conducted a high-thrust solid-fuel engine missile test on Friday, which is thought to allow the nation to launch more mobile ballistic missiles more swiftly.

Additionally, Pyongyang established legislation allowing the deployment of a nuclear strike as a preemptive measure in various circumstances.

The US and its neighbors South Korea and Japan have expressed alarm and criticism over the tests, but protection from UN Security Council members Russia and China has precluded any retaliatory UN measures.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Afghanistan’s Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

China Could See One Million Deaths from Covid-19

An Explosion Near Kirkuk Killed At Least 9 Iraqi Police Officers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading