(CTN News) – Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, began a “long march” in Islamabad on Friday to call for early elections and put further pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif administration, which is already in disarray.

Imran Khan began the Haqiqi Azadi long march from Islamabad to Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Despite losing some of his coalition partners in a no-trust vote in April, the former cricketer turned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader still has widespread popularity in Pakistan.

Imran Khan lauded India on Friday for its independent foreign policy and decision to buy Russian oil in its national interests despite pressure from the West during the conflict in Ukraine.

This country’s choices must be decided internally. Nobody should question us whether Russia is providing cheap oil and if I have the option to help my compatriots.

Nobody ought to be able to inform us. Russia allows India to import oil, but Pakistani slaves are not permitted. According to Imran Khan, who was reported by the news agency ANI, “I want to see a free nation, justice must prevail, and people should be given protection and security.

He has already extolled the virtues of India. Imran Khan has before praised India for its autonomous foreign policy and criticized the West for criticizing India for purchasing Russian energy.

Latest information about Imran Khan’s long march:

1. Thousands of protestors joined a convoy that would drive 380 kilometres from Lahore to Islamabad over the course of the next week, pausing at various points to conduct demonstrations and assemble additional demonstrators.

2. Islamabad’s security has already been reinforced, and hundreds of shipping containers have been placed at strategic crossroads, ready to obstruct any demonstrators who attempt to rush the government complex.

3. According to Geo News, the lengthy march began from Liberty Chowk in Lahore and would travel toward Muridke after going via the Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, and Data Darbar side.

4. The march is anticipated to proceed via Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan, and Rawalpindi before arriving in Islamabad on November 4.

5. Following the lengthy march, Imran Khan and his followers are slated to hold a sit-in in Islamabad to protest the coalition government headed by Shehbaz.

6. The PTI leader will be marching to Islamabad for the second time after being expelled by a no-confidence vote. When there was a similar rally in May, it became violent.

7. Imran Khan was elected president of Pakistan in 2018 on a platform of anti-corruption by a populace weary of dynasty politics, but his mismanagement of the economy and feud with the military, which was blamed for aiding his ascent, cemented his demise.

8. The march takes place as Pakistan’s governing coalition government battles to revitalize a faltering economy and cope with the fallout from disastrous floods that submerged a third of the nation and left a $30 billion repair bill.

9. This week has seen increased criticism of the establishment in the wake of the police assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, where he had fled to escape accusations of sedition.

10. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb poked fun at her predecessor by declaring that the country had rejected the “bloody march” and refused to become a “slave” of the “foreign-sponsored fitna.”

