Japanese Tourist Photo’s Shame Thailand’s State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

Photo’s post on social media by Japanese tourist have shamed Thailand’s State Railway into cleaning up the mountains of garbage in the Phaya Thai district left behind from the demolition of illegal houses located on both sides of the tracks.

Japanese Twitter user @tabinezumiworld posted the picture on Sunday with a message saying it showed the gap between rich and poor in Bangkok. The post drew criticism such as “What a shame! Now the entire world can see.”

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the neighbourhood two days after the photographs were posted and ordered a clean-up.

He claimed that the garbage along the railway tracks was the result of the demolition of approximately 100 dwellings built illegally near to the rails. According to Governor Chadchart, the destruction took occurred last month to prepare the way for the construction of the Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao high-speed train link.

On Tuesday, the @tabinezumiworld page posted photographs of roughly 30 workers removing trash from the rail tracks, as well as of the scene after the work was completed.

The Japanese netizen shared SRT’s images and remarked in both Japanese and Thai, “Special thanks for your quick response, SRT.”

“There are still several more problems,” he added, “but I believe we can solve them one by one.”

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand governor’s office, said that the SRT and BMA had sent a 30-strong team to clean up the area, and a backhoe tractor and trucks were used to remove and transport the waste from the area.

He said that SRT will set up a fence and will also put up “no trespassing” signs to stop any intruders and those who may throw away their own rubbish in the area.

His most recent Twitter post revealed that he was in Ubon Ratchathani province, where he witnessed a popular candle festival that featured carved candle sculptures marching in parades.