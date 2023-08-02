Connect with us

News Regional News

Japanese Tourist Photo's Shame Thailand's State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage
Advertisement

News News Asia

President Xi Jinping Replaces China's Top 2 Nuclear Force Commanders

News News Asia

Over 500,000 Ballots in Cambodia's Election Spoiled

News News Asia

Australia's Albanese Tells US to End its Persecution of Julian Assange

News News Asia

Myanmar's General Min Postpones Promised 2023 Election

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Zoo in China Denies Sun Bear is a Human in a Costume

News Crime

Senior Police Officer Sacked for Extortion and Attempted Rape

News Northern Thailand

Police Told Japanese Woman, 25 Found Dead Was Suicidal

News

In a Single Week, AMC Theatres Had Its Highest Revenue Ever

News

Donald Trump Recalls $60m From Super Pac Due To Legal Fees

News Asia Business News

India's IPO Frenzy: Small Firms Steal The Show With Impressive Offerings Upto Sub-$100 Million In 2023

News Asia News

Delhi University To Unveil DU UG 1st Merit List 2023 For Undergraduate Admissions

News

Thailand's Retirement Visa Income Requirement in Question Due to Foreign Gangs

News Entertainment

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

News Crime

Police Arrest Man for the Murder and Mutilation of 59-Year-Old Woman

News Northern Thailand

Police Discover Japanese Woman, 25 Dead in Northern Thailand Hotel

News

Following Inflation Data, European Stocks Experience Bullish Activity

News

Craig Morgan Sworn Into 59-Year-Old Army Reserves

News

World's Oldest Man Jose Paulino Gomes Dies at 127

News

Police in Pattaya Crack Down on Kuwaiti Street Racers Who Make Traffic Worse

News

Japanese Tourist Photo’s Shame Thailand’s State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Japanese Tourist Photo's Shame Thailand's State Railways into Cleaning up Garbage

Photo’s post on social media by Japanese tourist have shamed Thailand’s State Railway into cleaning up the mountains of garbage in the Phaya Thai district left behind from the demolition of illegal houses located on both sides of the tracks.

Japanese Twitter user @tabinezumiworld posted the picture on Sunday with a message saying it showed the gap between rich and poor in Bangkok. The post drew criticism such as “What a shame! Now the entire world can see.”

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the neighbourhood two days after the photographs were posted and ordered a clean-up.

He claimed that the garbage along the railway tracks was the result of the demolition of approximately 100 dwellings built illegally near to the rails. According to Governor Chadchart, the destruction took occurred last month to prepare the way for the construction of the Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao high-speed train link.

On Tuesday, the @tabinezumiworld page posted photographs of roughly 30 workers removing trash from the rail tracks, as well as of the scene after the work was completed.

The Japanese netizen shared SRT’s images and remarked in both Japanese and Thai, “Special thanks for your quick response, SRT.”

“There are still several more problems,” he added, “but I believe we can solve them one by one.”

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand governor’s office, said that the SRT and BMA had sent a 30-strong team to clean up the area, and a backhoe tractor and trucks were used to remove and transport the waste from the area.

He said that SRT will set up a fence and will also put up “no trespassing” signs to stop any intruders and those who may throw away their own rubbish in the area.

His most recent Twitter post revealed that he was in Ubon Ratchathani province, where he witnessed a popular candle festival that featured carved candle sculptures marching in parades.

Some of the Best Places to Visit in Chiang Rai Thailand

Some of the Best Places to Visit in Chiang Rai Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs