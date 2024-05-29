Connect with us

News

The Impact of Climate Change: 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually
Advertisement

News

Spirit Airlines Flight Diverted Back To Jamaica. Done Life Vests

News

Dollar Strength Is Expected To Reflect Global Inflation Data

News

China Sets Up Largest-Ever Semiconductor Investment Fund Amid US Restrictions

News

Thailand Approves Longer Visa Stays to Boost Tourism

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

News

Elon Musk's xAI Raises $6 Billion, Boosting Valuation to $24 Billion

News

Sunak Announces Mandatory National Service for 18-Year-Olds if Conservatives Win July 4 Election

News

US to Lift Ban on Offensive Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia

News Tourism

World Economic Forum (WEF) Cuts Thailand's Tourism Ranking By 10 Points

News

Taiwan Benefits From TSMC's Foreign Investments, Official Says

News

Thailand Prepares for Pride Month 2024 with Major Events, targeting LGBTQ+ tourists

News

Inflation Gauges That Are Important To The Fed Are Cooling

News

Donald Trump Promises a Lot About Cryptocurrency

News

Responding To a Tornado In Northern Denton County, Paramedics Dispatched

News

Qatar Airways Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence, Injuring 12 Passengers

News

UNICEF and Gavi Urged to Boost Malaria Vaccine Orders

News

Christian Community Attacked Over Blasphemy Accusation in Eastern Pakistan

News

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Divorce Rumors: Social Media Buzzes with Speculation

News Northern Thailand

5 Year-Old School Girl Killed After School Van Crashes and Overturns

News

The Impact of Climate Change: 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

32 seconds ago

on

The Impact of Climate Change 26 More Days of Extreme Heat Annually

(CTN News) – According to a report released Tuesday, over the last 12 months, the world saw an average of 26 additional days of intense heat, which would not have occurred without climate change.

Heat is the greatest cause of climate-related death, and the report emphasizes the impact of global warming in increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather events around the world.

For this study, experts looked at temperatures in each country from 1991 to 2020 to see which were in the top 10%.

Next, they examined the 12 months ending May 15, 2024, to see how many days had temperatures within — or above — the previous range.

Then, using peer-reviewed procedures, they investigated climate change’s impact on these very hot days.

They concluded that “human-caused climate change added — on average, across all places in the world — 26 more days of extreme heat than there would have been without it”.

The Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, the World Weather Attribution scientific network, and Climate Central, a nonprofit research organization, produced the report.

Copernicus, the European Union’s climate monitor, reported that 2023 was the hottest year on record.

Extreme heatwaves have already hit large parts of the world this year, from Mexico to Pakistan.

According to the report, over the last year, 6.3 billion individuals—about 80% of the global population — have endured at least 31 days of excessive heat.

In total, 76 intense heatwaves were reported in 90 nations across all continents except Antarctica.

Five of the most affected countries were in Latin America.

According to the report, without the influence of climate change, Suriname would have had 24 extreme heat days instead of 182, Ecuador 10 instead of 180, Guyana 33 instead of 174, El Salvador 15 instead of 163, and Panama 12 instead of 149.

“(Extreme heat) is known to have killed tens of thousands of people over the last 12 months, but the real number is likely in the hundreds of thousands or even millions,” the Red Cross stated in a statement.

“Flooding and hurricanes make headlines, but the effects of extreme heat are just as deadly,” said Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of the Red Cross.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies