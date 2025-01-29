Air Busan Airbus A321 Bursts into Flames in South Korea

An Air Busan Airbus A321 caught fire on Tuesday at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. All 169 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated, and no fatalities were reported.

When the incident happened, the plane was set to depart from Gimhae for Hong Kong at 10:30 p.m. local time.

According to the Busan fire department, the fire broke out inside the Airbus A321. Reports from Yonhap News indicated that the flames started near the aircraft’s tail.

Passengers and crew members were evacuated using emergency slides. One individual sustained a minor injury and was treated at the hospital.

This incident follows a tragic aviation accident in South Korea last month. A Jeju Air flight travelling from Bangkok crashed during an emergency landing at Muan Airport, resulting in the deaths of 179 of the 181 people onboard.

Air Busan, a budget airline and part of Asiana Airways, has been operating since 2008. Its fleet includes Airbus A320 and A321 planes, designed for short to medium-range routes. The airline’s primary hub is Gimhae International Airport, located about 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

