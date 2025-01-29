Pakistan Gets its First WhatsApp-Based Bill Payment Solution

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the leading provider of ICT services in Pakistan, has joined hands with PayFast, a licensed Payment Service Provider approved by the State Bank of Pakistan, to introduce a new bill payment feature through WhatsApp.

This service allows PTCL customers to check and pay their bills directly within WhatsApp, marking a significant advancement in customer service for Pakistan’s telecom sector. The launch event, attended by senior representatives from PTCL, eOcean, and PayFast, occurred at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad.

The initiative provides customers multiple payment options, including major banks and popular mobile wallets. eOcean, a prominent provider of cloud communication services, enables this functionality.

To make a payment, users input their CNIC and account number, confirm the transaction using an OTP sent to their registered phone numbers, and receive an instant receipt through the chat. Beyond bill payments, the PTCL WhatsApp bot offers additional features to improve customer support.

The PTCL WhatsApp bot also allows users to resolve service issues, check billing details, obtain tax certificates, and subscribe to services like Flash Fiber bolt-ons, making it a versatile tool for customer convenience.

Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer of PTCL & Ufone 4G, shared that the WhatsApp payment solution aligns with the company’s efforts to enhance customer convenience and modernize its services. He emphasized PTCL’s commitment to making digital transactions easy and efficient while setting a new standard in the industry.

Mahwish Saad Khan, PayFast’s Chief Business Officer, highlighted that the collaboration with PTCL represents a step forward in reshaping digital payment experiences in Pakistan. By combining PayFast’s secure payment system with PTCL’s WhatsApp bot, the partnership ensures easier and safer user transactions, fostering greater accessibility.

Altaf Siddiqui, Director of Products at eOcean, added that WhatsApp chatbots allow telecom companies to provide instant top-ups and personalized support on a large scale. He noted that WhatsApp’s wide reach and user-friendly interface make it an ideal platform for improving customer interactions and delivering swift services.

The introduction of WhatsApp-based bill payments reflects PTCL, eOcean, and PayFast’s shared vision of enhancing customer experiences and promoting digital innovation in the telecom industry, contributing to developing a more digitally connected Pakistan.

