Live From Ukraine: Information Session and Q&A
Live From Ukraine: Information Session and Q&A

Published

13 hours ago

on

Live From Ukraine: Information Session and Q&A

Live From Ukraine: Delivering Dreams International Surrogacy Agency is inviting all perspective international intended parents to a live information session and Q&A in beautiful Lviv!

Overview of Ukrainian surrogacy today:

How it has changed and how it remains the same.

Medical and legal benefits and challenges.

How the war is affecting surrogacy. What Delivering Dreams is doing to keep our surrogates, your children and our intended parents safe. Steps and timing of the Ukrainian surrogacy process:

Outline the various stages of the surrogacy process from the first consultation to taking your child home. Legal and medical insights into Ukrainian surrogacy.

Tour of Lviv life live:

See a slice of everyday life in beautiful Lviv, Ukraine live; meet some of the great Delivering Dreams team.

Overview of Ukrainian surrogacy today:Opportunity to get your questions answered!

Who should attend?

  • Couples that can’t afford surrogacy in the US because of the exorbitant pricing.
  • Intended parents who were interested in surrogacy in Ukraine and concerned about how the war might impact their surrogacy journey
  • Future parents that are starting their research and want comprehensive information about surrogacy in Ukraine
  • Those wishing to start and want to understand all the steps

Register today: Saturday, October 15, at 11:00 AM EST (New York Time Zone) https://surrogacy-live-from-ukraine.international-surrogacy.com/

