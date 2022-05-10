7 Tips on How to Save on Firefighter Auto Insurance

As a firefighter, one of the best ways to save money on auto insurance is by finding companies that give discounts based on your profession.

It is beneficial to obtain quotes from more than one reputable insurance firm. Perhaps you can even get a lower rate from a company that doesn’t usually give discounts to people in your profession.

While you can speak with an agent and obtain a quote, ensuring that you factor in every type of discount you are eligible for into your rate is crucial to help you know what to ask. Therefore, this guide touches on a few key details to keep in mind when making your inquiry so that your claim is founded on knowledge rather than speculation.

What You Need to Know About Firefighter Auto Insurance

As a firefighter, you understand how life can change in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, it’s your employer’s responsibility to provide on-the-job insurance.

While it’s not your responsibility to ensure any work vehicle you operate, you will have to cover personal auto insurance if you park it at home some nights. Unknown to some, several discounts are available on auto insurance for firefighters.

Car insurance discounts for firefighters might be available in your area if you shop around for the best deal. Firefighters are eligible for lower premiums and discounts from insurance companies since they may pose a lower risk. Moreover, they assume that you may be less likely to file a claim if you have undergone emergency driving training.

Statistics show that first responders are up to 20% less likely to be involved in an accident than other drivers, due partly to the advanced training and practice they receive as part of their jobs. But, of course, each firefighter’s rate will differ based on various additional personal factors.

Ways to Save on Firefighter Auto Insurance

After you’ve shopped around and compared quotes, you can do a few things to reduce the cost of your car insurance. Some of which include:

1. Driving a Low-Cost Vehicle

You can insure old cars at a lower cost since they are less expensive to replace. For example, because of the lower cost of repairs, a modest sedan can often be less costly to insure than a sports car or luxury model. In addition, driving a vehicle with a high safety rating may result in additional savings or lower insurance premiums.

2. Consider Taking a Defensive Driving Course

If you’re a firefighter debating whether to take the defensive driving course, know that you should. Most likely, you already have a defense course, but when was the last time you updated your skills? In addition, you may be eligible for a discount if you can demonstrate that you have completed a safe driving program.

3. Increase Your Deductible

Increasing your deductible will lower your monthly costs, especially if you have collision coverage. Just keep in mind that you are taking on more financial risk in the event of a claim. Most companies provide deductible options, so talk to an agent about what works best for your budget and coverage requirements.

4. Reduce Your Annual Mileage

Many firefighters car insurance, companies provide significant discounts to drivers who drive fewer than a particular number of miles per year. Additionally, because many first responders live close to work, you may be able to significantly lower your rates if you can ride your bike or carpool to work and reduce your annual mileage.

5. Taking Advantage Of Discounts

Most drivers believe that their insurance company will automatically apply any discounts they qualify for to their premium.

Though a company may offer some discounts such as auto-pay and safe driver, it is essential to inquire if you are eligible for any. Aside from occupational discounts, you may be able to save money based on your driving habits or even how you pay your premium.

6. How to Find the Best Automobile Insurance Company

You can determine the best car insurance company based on your unique circumstances and preferences, such as driving and claims history and vehicle make or model. As a firefighter, you should get quotes from companies that provide discounts to members of your profession.

You can have an independent insurance agent assist you in determining your policy requirements and locating companies that provide the types of auto policies specifically tailored to you.

7. What To Do If You Are Involved In An Accident While Not On Duty

You should speak with your employer about how your insurance policy works. For instance, your insurance policy may cover off-duty Good Samaritan acts.

However, this is not guaranteed. Reading the policy, speaking with your employer, and consulting with your insurance agent are the best ways to determine where to file your claim.

Conclusion

It is important to note that some insurers do not offer any discounts on car insurance for firefighters, and some even charge an additional premium for emergency services personnel. This is most likely due to apprehension that you may carry over a firefighter’s dangerous job or emergency driving style into daily driving.

Fortunately, most insurance companies take a different approach to car insurance for first responders. They recognize that the training you’ve received has made you a better driver and that you should be rewarded for driving more safely. So, settle for nothing but the best!