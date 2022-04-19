Traffic Accidents Kill 278 People in Just 7 Days in Thailand

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has reported that 278 people were killed in traffic accidents over 7 days during the Songkran 2022 holiday.

Deputy interior permanent secretary, Mr. Nirat Pongsitthithaworn told a press briefing that from April 11 to 17, there were 1,917 road traffic accidents, with 1,869 people injured people and 278 people killed during the Songkran 2022 holiday.

Thailand’s northernmost province Chiang Rai registered the most traffic accidents at 66, while neighboring Chiang Mai province had the highest number of injured people at 63.

Thailand’s capital city Bangkok logged the most traffic deaths at 13. Mr. Nirat said that six provinces had no road fatalities: Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Yala, Ranong, Samut Sakhon, and Sing Buri.

There were 188 accidents on Sunday alone, racking up 171 injuries and 31 deaths. On Saturday Chiang Rai recorded 6 traffic deaths related to speeding and drunk driving.

Traffic Accidents Caused by Drunk Driving and Speeding

Drunk driving and speeding were once again major contributors to road accidents and deaths over the Songkran 2022 holiday. The number of people arrested for drunk driving or reckless driving totaled 7,925 over seven days.

A total of 7,141 people were charged with drunk driving, 765 with driving under the influence of a narcotic, and 19 with speeding and reckless driving.

According to police, the number of people charged with drunk driving was up by 1,080 from 6,061 during the Songkran holiday in 2021.

A police source told CTN News that any person convicted of driving under the influence would be evaluated, and anyone found to be at risk of alcohol addiction would be sent to a medical facility run by the Public Health Ministry.

The World Health Organization describes Thailand’s roads as the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the most dangerous in the world. Road accidents claim the lives of about 20,000 people each year, or about 56 people a day.

