Understanding the Business Benefits of Heat Recovery Systems

When it comes to heat recovery systems and ventilation, it can be challenging to determine an ideal solution for your premises. After all, why spend a fortune insulating your building when air will escape out of the extractor fans and window vents? Similarly, improving air tightness can cause breathing difficulties due to the build-up of indoor moisture and pollutants.

There is a solution. It’s known as an HRV or heat recovery ventilator system and it strikes a favourable balance between ample circulation and temperature control. In fact, it can simultaneously provide a steady stream of fresh air from outside, eliminate stale indoor air, and recover up to 90% of normally wasted heat in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about the business benefits of heat recovery systems.

How HRV Works

Also known as air-to-air heat exchangers, heat recovery ventilators essentially comprise a core exchange unit connected to a pair of separate air streams powered by fans. A channel extracts air from inside, while another brings fresh air back into the areas that require it most.

Before the damp and dirty indoor air is released, any available heat is retained so that it can be distributed back in later. This reduces the need for expensive heating methods and dehumidifiers in certain climates.

While the advantages of installing an HRV unit can vary depending on the environment, you can expect the following:

Constant supply of clean air

Less mould and mildew

Radon dispersion

Balanced temperatures

Safer for staff with allergies and asthma

Lower heating costs

Quiet workplace free of draughts

Installing an HRV

There are several considerations to make before installing a heat recovery ventilator. HRV systems perform better in airtight structures than in open spaces, for example. And while there are DIY units on the market, as well as various shapes and sizes, your premises may require a custom-built solution.

Luckily, an established supplier can assist in these areas, providing not only professional installation, but also design services and delivery of your HRV system. You can take a look at the information at https://www.bpcventilation.com/ to learn more about what to expect.

Going Green

What’s also great about heat recovery ventilators is that they lower your environmental impact, making them a valuable addition to your green credentials. An HRV system improves boiler efficiency and reduces carbon dioxide emissions. At the same time, you’ll almost immediately see lower utility bills, giving you more funds to invest in growth.

Health and Safety

Another benefit that your employees in particular will enjoy is the enhanced health and safety levels that come with installing an HRV system. This is for several reasons, including the fact that ventilators will keep them cool in summer and warm in winter.

As we touched on above, they also eliminate indoor contaminants and pollutants. The strategic placement of extraction fans gets rid of excess moisture that can lead to mould and damage your property.

These are just some of the benefits of investing in heat recovery ventilation. Be sure to consider adding it to your list of investments for the year ahead.