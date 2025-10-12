RevisionSuccess Spearheads Thailand’s Educational Revolution

BANGKOK– RevisionSuccess Co Ltd, the pioneering student-led EdTech startup from Chulalongkorn University, has secured its position as the technology architect behind Thailand’s first AI-hybrid school through a strategic partnership with HOG International Academy (House of Griffin). The Memorandum of Understanding, signed earlier this week, represents a watershed moment in Thai education as the nation prepares its students for an AI-centric future.

“Our mission is crystal clear: enable students to study faster, easier, and smarter using cutting-edge technology,” stated Phonlawat Sirajindapirom, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RevisionSuccess. “This partnership with HOG International Academy provides the perfect platform to demonstrate how our AI solutions can revolutionize the classroom experience for both students and teachers across Thailand.”

RevisionSuccess’s innovative platform directly addresses Thailand’s pressing educational challenges, from teacher shortages to unequal access to quality education. By leveraging artificial intelligence to personalize learning experiences and strengthen teacher-student connections, the startup is democratizing access to world-class education nationwide.

Data-Driven Insights

The collaboration challenges prevailing concerns about AI in education. Rather than replacing educators, RevisionSuccess’s technology amplifies their impact. “Our platform empowers teachers with data-driven insights and automated administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on what matters most—inspiring and mentoring students,” explained the RevisionSuccess implementation team during the pilot program coordination meeting.

Phuwadit Sutthaporn, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of RevisionSuccess, emphasized the partnership’s broader vision: “Together with HOG International Academy, we’re proving that Thai students can compete with and exceed any nation globally. This isn’t just about technology—it’s about unlocking the potential within every Thai student.”

The comprehensive pilot program, launching in January 2026, will span nine months of intensive development, testing, and refinement. RevisionSuccess’s team will work hand-in-hand with HOG’s educators to create the optimal learning platform that seamlessly integrates AI capabilities while preserving the human elements essential to education.

Educational Transformation

Ms. Santivipa Phanichkul, Founder of House of Griffin, praised RevisionSuccess’s approach: “AI should make teaching more human, not less. RevisionSuccess understands this fundamental principle, and their technology reflects this philosophy by enhancing rather than replacing the teacher-student relationship.”

The partnership event featured extensive consultations with students and faculty, ensuring RevisionSuccess’s platform addresses real classroom needs. This user-centric approach has been central to the startup’s rapid rise as Thailand’s leading educational technology provider.

For RevisionSuccess, this partnership represents more than a single implementation—it’s a blueprint for educational transformation across Thailand. The startup envisions a future where every Thai student, regardless of location or economic background, has access to AI-powered personalized learning that adapts to their unique needs and learning pace.

As Thailand positions itself for the AI age, RevisionSuccess stands at the forefront, proving that homegrown innovation can rival global solutions while addressing local educational needs with unprecedented precision and impact.

About RevisionSuccess

RevisionSuccess Co., Ltd is a student-led EdTech startup founded by entrepreneurs from Chulalongkorn University. The company develops AI-powered educational solutions that personalize learning, enhance teacher effectiveness, and democratize access to quality education throughout Thailand. With its “study faster, easier, smarter” philosophy, RevisionSuccess is transforming how Thai students learn and succeed.

About HOG International Academy

HOG International Academy is an innovative high school based in Bangkok, Thailand, designed to prepare students for a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. Founded under the House of Griffin (HOG) educational group, it emphasizes accelerated learning, AI integration, and practical skills for university and beyond. The academy positions itself as “FAST, STRONG, EFFECTIVE,” allowing students to complete high school in as little as 18 months while earning credits transferable to prominent universities.

Key Features and Curriculum

Accelerated Program : Students can graduate high school within 18 months through an express pre-university track.

: Students can graduate high school within 18 months through an express pre-university track. Core Academics : Focuses on essential subjects like Mathematics, Science, English, and Social Studies. Includes preparation for international exams such as GED, IELTS, and SAT.

: Focuses on essential subjects like Mathematics, Science, English, and Social Studies. Includes preparation for international exams such as GED, IELTS, and SAT. Innovative Subjects : Emphasizes modern skills in four key areas—business, innovation and design, digital technology, and soft skills—taught by university lecturers, industry professionals, and business experts.

: Emphasizes modern skills in four key areas—business, innovation and design, digital technology, and soft skills—taught by university lecturers, industry professionals, and business experts. Electives : Optional scientific courses for students pursuing STEM fields.

: Optional scientific courses for students pursuing STEM fields. AI Integration : Launched in June 2025 as Thailand’s first AI-centered high school in partnership with RevisionSuccess, a student-led AI education startup. AI tools enable personalized, adaptive learning experiences, data-informed instruction, and enhanced classroom outcomes without replacing teachers.

: Launched in June 2025 as Thailand’s first AI-centered high school in partnership with RevisionSuccess, a student-led AI education startup. AI tools enable personalized, adaptive learning experiences, data-informed instruction, and enhanced classroom outcomes without replacing teachers. University Partnerships: Collaborations with leading Thai and international universities for quota admissions, credit transfers, faculty exchanges, and lab training.

The academy critiques traditional education as outdated and aims to equip students with real-world problem-solving abilities.