How to Make a Product Demo Video

Regardless of whether you have a software product, a mobile application, or even the physical products themselves, with a product demo video available online, you can show not only how they work, but also how they can solve the problems of your potential clients or customers. … But how do you do it? Let’s take a look at the options discussed in how to create and distribute your product demo video.

What is a product demo video?

In short, this is a video designed to showcase how your product works. Such a video can also be used as

simple video tutorial – screen recording with voice overlay and tips on how to work with your platform or application in real-time;

More sophisticated animation showing selected features along with a customer story of how their problems were solved with your product.

Videos of actors or members of your team talking about the product with interspersed screen recordings showing how the product works;

A combination of everything that is mentioned above … Well, or something else new.

So how do you make a product demo video?

A good demo video has many facets, but to get a convincing video you need to meet certain requirements:

respond to the needs and concerns of your audience;

don’t tire your audience to death;

talk about your product in easy-to-understand words;

And be convincing enough to make your audience want to purchase it (sign up for a free trial, download the app, etc.).

To do this, you need to follow certain steps towards a successful outcome.

Know (and listen to) your audience

This is a really important step in everything related to product marketing, but let me emphasize it again. To create a quality product video, you need to know your audience very well. And I mean not only the standard demographics or customer avatar, but also:

Where they are in the sales funnel (for example, are they warm leads or free trial users you want to be your customers?)?

What are their pains and problems that they can solve with your tool?

What features are they likely to find particularly valuable, and why?

To understand all of this, you can look at the chat logs and customer support emails to find out what problems your customers usually encounter or what they ask about and talk about it in your videos.

To create a good product demo video, you should always see your customers (and not just your development team – no matter how excited they are to showcase their product).

Define your goal

As stated above, your demo can have many purposes depending on how and where you want to use it in your sales funnel.

Should the demonstration motivate people to buy the product? Or educate existing clients? The following needs to be determined:

the functions you want to show (according to the tasks they solve);

The path of users in your application that you are going to demonstrate;

A call to action at the end (e.g. buys/upgrade/learn more).

You may end up with multiple versions of the demo video depending on the target and audience.

Decide on the video format

This will help you decide on issues such as the resources you need, the budget you need, and how you intend to use the video.

The easiest way you can create a video yourself is to record how a member of your team uses your product and walk the user through it step by step while sharing the screen. To do this, you can use tools like Camtasia or Screenflow. They allow you to highlight the highlights, add notes and, of course, voice them.

It will be a little more difficult to record how a member of your team talks about the product and periodically demonstrates the screen. This will require some filming equipment such as a professional camera, lighting, microphone, and a recording studio (or a space in your office that you can turn into one).

Develop a structure

Once you have a rough idea of ​​how you want the video to look and how you intend to make it, arrange it into a structure, and then create a storyboard.

Include all content here and consider the following nuances:

what are the individual elements and how they are combined into a single whole;

when additional elements appear, such as animations or human conversations;

What will you talk about besides demonstrating the product itself (and when) – for example, displaying industry data, customer stories, etc.

Don’t forget to make sure that all the elements flow smoothly and logically into each other so that your viewers can easily follow and understand the essence.

Once you’ve laid out the sections of your video…

Write a script

This is important even if someone on your team is just recording how they work in the program. Not only will the script make recording your video less stressful, but it will also help you avoid confusion or unnecessary pauses, and will also help the presenter meet the desired timeline.

Here are some tips you could use to make this process easier.

Be brief. Take away anything that isn’t needed and focus on adding value to everything you say or show.

Keep it simple! Don’t overcomplicate or confuse your audience.

Communicate the value of your product as clearly and convincingly as you can.

Respond to the real needs and concerns of your audience.

Talk about benefits, not just features.

Indicate how you are different from your competitors (if you like).

Do a dry run before recording

It is very important not to stutter while recording. Even with a script, you may run into technical difficulties. Walking the entire user journey through the product will help you smoothly implement the final recording. And you (or the person actually processing the recording) will be much calmer, and this calmness will be reflected in the video as well.

Conclusion

Creating a demo video of a product does not require serious effort. Of course, a lot will depend on your ideas, resources and budget, as well as your creativity. Even a simple product demo can be turned into something compelling if it matches what your audience wants to hear

Related: