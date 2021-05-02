First Time Home Buyers Mistakes and How to Avoid

House buying is one of the biggest investments that you will make in your life. However, owning a home has an emotional experience especially for first-timers. Making a huge deal of your life and spending all of your savings can be scary.

It has been seen that first-time buyers make some mistakes while buying a home. Sometimes, they are not ready to compromise and sometimes they get overwhelmed with shopping. Any person will want every facility in their home. However, it is better to have some flexibility with few things.

No matter, you are a first-time buyer or an experienced person, there is a chance that you will make a mistake. In this article, we will share some mistakes that first-time home buyers make.

What They Can Afford

One of the first things that you need to make sure of is to ensure that you do not buy expensive property. Most young people made this mistake while buying a home. One of the first steps for the whole process is setting a budget. If you are going to apply for a loan, then you should get a pre-approval letter from the lender.

Furthermore, if you are buying a home in installments then you should know how much monthly installment you can afford. One of my friends meets a Windermere, FL Real Estate professional for buying a house without a pre-approval. He said no as my friend did not have a proof for the funds.

Do Not Spend All Your Savings

Another big mistake that newbies make is they invest all of their savings on the home. The cost of the house does not involve monthly installment and down payment, but utility bills, taxes, and insurance. First buyers do not know these costs and spend all of their savings on the property.

Every professional will advise you to save some money to cover these costs. It is not going to be a one-time expense. You have to spend a significant amount of your income on renovation and repairs.

House Inspection

House inspection is an important thing to do before buying a house. Every buyer should get a house inspected before making the payment. Keep in mind that most of the sellers will rush through this step. But it is better to go through this step to avoid any problems in the future. You should also check things yourself rather than relying on your realtor.

The important thing is to check the ceiling and foundation of the property. If the ceiling has cracks, then it is a clear indication of a weak foundation. Keep in mind that you can easily fix chipped paint and ugly wallpapers, but you cannot easily fix water damage. These kinds of repairs can badly affect your budget.

Are You Ready?

You should also keep your plans in mind. For example, I was working in Orlando for few years. I chose to rent a house from Orlando Vacation Rentals rather than buying the house. The reason was that I knew that I am going to move permanently to another place. Sometimes renting is the best option.