Top 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Thailand

Thailand is a gorgeous country in Southeast Asia that is famous for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine. Here are five key things you must know before visiting Thailand:

1. Thai Language

One of the most important things to know before visiting Thailand is the local language. Although English is becoming increasingly popular, it is still not widely spoken. Learning some basic Thai words and phrases will help you communicate more effectively with locals and make your experience more enjoyable.

3. Delicious Cuisine

The Kingdom is famous for its amazing cuisine, with a wide variety of dishes from spicy curries to sweet coconut-based desserts. Thai food is renowned for its complex flavor combinations, so even the pickiest eaters are sure to find something to enjoy.

4. Cultural Norms

Thailand has a diverse culture, so it’s important to understand cultural norms before visiting. For example, it’s customary to remove shoes before entering a home, and it is polite to greet people with a Wai, which is a bow with hands pressed together in front of the chest.

5. Weather

Thailand has a tropical climate, with three distinct seasons: hot, cool, and rainy. The best time to visit is generally between November and April, when temperatures are cooler and rainfall is at its lowest.

6. Safety

The Kingdom is generally a very safe country to visit. However, there are certain areas to avoid, such as the Thai-Myanmar border and some of the southern border provinces. Be sure to do research and follow the advice of local authorities to ensure your safety.