MUMBAI – On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. More than ₹20,500 crore was sent directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers throughout India.

This large-scale release, celebrated by a public event in Banoli, Sevapuri, highlights the government’s ongoing effort to strengthen financial stability for farmers, particularly those with small landholdings. Farmers with less land form the heart of India’s agricultural sector and rely on such support.

PM KISAN: Direct Help for Those Who Grow India’s Food

The PM KISAN scheme began in February 2019, introduced by Prime Minister Modi after being announced in the Interim Budget by then-Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. This initiative gives direct support to farmers who own land. It provides ₹6,000 each year, split into three payments of ₹2,000 every four months.

The money goes straight into the farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts using Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This money helps farmers handle basic expenses like seeds, fertilizers and other materials. It also reduces their need for private loans.

Small and marginal farmers, who own the least land, are the main focus. Over 85 percent of Indian farmers hold less than two hectares, making the scheme a key part of rural income. Since it started, PM KISAN has paid out over ₹3.90 lakh crore in 20 instalments. It remains the world’s largest scheme using the DBT method.

A Timely Payment for Kharif Sowing

The 20th instalment, expected in June but delayed because of the Prime Minister’s overseas visits from 2 to 9 July, arrived just as farmers prepared for the Kharif crop season. The latest payment of ₹20,500 crore reached over 9.7 crore farmers, providing a much-needed boost during a critical farming period. States such as Uttar Pradesh, with more than 2.88 crore recipients, and Bihar, with around 76.37 lakh, saw the positive impact on their rural economies.

During the event in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi called PM KISAN “a pillar of Viksit Krishi for Viksit Bharat” and talked about its focus on transparency, speed and farmer-centred delivery. He highlighted the use of India’s digital public infrastructure, including Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, to run the scheme smoothly.

Farmers echoed this sense of relief. In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, over 54,500 farmers received a total of ₹10.90 crore. Beneficiaries like Haji Gulam Rasool shared their appreciation, saying the scheme lets them buy seeds and other essentials when it matters most. Many farmers say PM-KISAN gives them confidence and independence during both sowing and harvest.

A Strong Digital System for Clean Delivery

PM-KISAN depends on a secure and transparent digital backbone. Aadhaar-linked e-KYC, updated land records and direct transfers make sure the right people get paid, cutting down on mistakes and fraud.

The PM-KISAN app, launched in 2020, helps farmers sign up, check payments and finish e-KYC from their phones, including with new facial authentication since 2023. Over 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across India help with registrations. The Kisan eMitra AI chatbot, available since September 2023 and supporting local languages with Bhashini, gives instant help to farmers.

To receive the 20th payment, farmers had to finish e-KYC and confirm land ownership. Those who missed these steps faced delays. The Ministry of Agriculture urged farmers to update their details and worked with states to reach more people. Thanks to efforts like the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the scheme welcomed over 1 crore new farmers in November 2023 and another 25 lakh in the first 100 days after the new government started in June 2024.

Ongoing Challenges and Next Steps

Despite the scheme’s wide reach, challenges remain. Errors, outdated data and false claims limit its impact. The government keeps tightening checks to ensure only real farmers benefit. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who oversaw the arrangements in Varanasi, noted the help of 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agricultural universities and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in raising awareness and boosting sign-ups.

Some critics say that while PM KISAN provides immediate help, long-term growth in farming depends on more investment in things like infrastructure and better market access. For the scheme to have a lasting impact, these wider issues must also be tackled.

Alongside the instalment release, the government launched 52 development schemes in Varanasi worth ₹2,200 crore, covering schools, health care, roads, tourism and clean water. Projects such as road expansion, new railway bridges and drinking water improvements under the Jal Jeevan Mission show a joined-up approach to boosting rural areas. By pairing direct aid with physical development, the government wants to improve lives across villages.

With the new ₹2,000 instalments arriving, PM KISAN remains a solid support for farmers. The government continues to back those who grow India’s food, aiming to keep farming strong as a core part of the country’s growth.

Related News: