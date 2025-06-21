Indian Tourists Public Dance in Bangkok Strirs Debate in India

BANGKOK – A recent video showing Indian tourists dancing at a well-known spot in Bangkok, Thailand, has stirred debate online in India. Many social media users have accused them of ignoring local customs and lacking basic courtesy.

The clip, which first appeared on TikTok in May, has become popular again after similar videos showed Indians dancing in public places abroad.

The video, posted by the TikTok account @filipina.polish_family, starts with the creator looking confused, then moves to a group of Indian tourists dancing on a stage. Most of the crowd seems to be Indian, but a few people of other backgrounds appear surprised or amused.

The setting looks like Safari World in Bangkok. A caption on screen reads, “When you visit Thailand to see Thai people but… Indians everywhere.”

The video has led to strong reactions, with some viewers calling the behaviour “awkward” or “embarrassing.” On X (formerly Twitter), one user pleaded with Indian travellers to avoid drawing attention if they aren’t performers, saying there’s no need to create “second-hand embarrassment” for others.

Another person suggested that this behaviour happens because other Indians praise it at home, instead of being honest about it.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some comments focused on travel policies, claiming actions like this might affect visa rules for Indian tourists in the future. However, not everyone was critical. A few TikTok users found the situation harmless and urged others not to take it too seriously. The discussion continues as the video gains more views, with people split over whether the dance was inappropriate or just a bit of harmless fun.

Thailand, a popular destination for Indian tourists, attracts nearly one million visitors annually due to its affordability, cultural similarities, and scenic attractions. However, the behaviour of some Indian tourists has sparked criticism, impacting India’s international image.

Social media and news reports highlight incidents of disruptive conduct, including littering, public intoxication, and disregard for local norms.

One incident, an Indian man’s aggressive outburst at a Holiday Inn over a payment dispute, shocked onlookers. Reports also cite inappropriate behaviour, such as staring or harassing local women, contributing to negative stereotypes. A serious incident involved an Indian tourist attacked by a tiger at Phuket’s Tiger Kingdom while attempting a selfie, raising concerns about wildlife tourism safety.

While not all Indian tourists exhibit such behaviour, these incidents fuel perceptions of rudeness and cultural insensitivity. Factors like large group travel, unfamiliarity with international etiquette, and a lack of pre-travel education contribute. Promoting cultural awareness and sustainable tourism practices could mitigate these issues, fostering respectful interactions.

The Indian Embassy advises tourists to follow local customs and safety guidelines to ensure positive experiences. Despite challenges, many Indian travellers contribute positively to Thailand’s economy, and fostering mutual respect can enhance their global reputation.

Related News: